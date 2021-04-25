DC's Legends of Tomorrow: Tala Ashe Posts Punkish Season 6 Reminder

If you've been following our coverage of The CW's DC's Legends of Tomorrow then you know that things have been looking pretty good for the series as it heads into its sixth season premiere next Sunday. Only two days ago, Caity Lotz checked in via Instagram not only to celebrate the show's impending return but to let everyone know that filming on the season finale kicks off on Monday (tomorrow). In front of the camera? Let's just say things could be better. With season-opener "Ground Control to Sara Lance," our Legends' fearless leader has been captured by some really pesky aliens, which means a battle through time and space to not only get her back but also to save the timestream from some seriously nefarious plans. Now that we've officially reached the "one-week" mark, Tala Ashe has taken to Instagram to share an on-set look at Zari, Constantine (Matt Ryan), and Astra (Olivia Swann) looking awfully "punkish" as a reminder to viewers of what's waiting next week.

To check out Ashe's Instagram post from earlier today, look no further than below- with The CW's DC's Legends of Tomorrow returning for a sixth season next Sunday, May 2 (joining Batwoman for the Arrowverse block):

Here's your first official look at DC's Legends of Tomorrow, set to tackle time and space starting Sunday, May 2 (alongside Batwoman):

Having spent last season trying to track down the Loom of Fate in order to bring back their slain comrades and save the world from mind control, the Legends must now save history from a foe like none they've encountered in the past or future. Co-captains of the time-ship Waverider Sara Lance (Caity Lotz) and Ava Sharpe (Jes Macallan) have dealt with monsters, time anomalies, and most recently, villains from Hell, but this season they will face something even more challenging and bizarre … space aliens! After one of their own is abducted by a ruthless alien, this new mission becomes personal. Fighting against aliens in the timeline while also working to bring back their missing team mate, it will take more than the combined powers of a dark magician, John Constantine (Matt Ryan); a semi-reformed arsonist and Waverider O.G., Mick Rory (Dominic Purcell); a historian who transforms into steel, Nate Heywood (Nick Zano); a fresh out of Hell Astra Logue (Olivia Swann); and a brother-sister air-totem-wielding duo, Zara Tarazi (Tala Ashe) and Behrad Tarazi (Shayan Sobhian) to save the world (and beyond) for a sixth time. They must recruit a new Legend, a gun-totin' Texan named Spooner (Lisseth Chavez) who was abducted by aliens when she was a child and imbued with powers that will help the team defeat their intergalactic foes. Either that or she's just crazy.

Now here's an updated look at the episode line-up so far for the sixth season of DC's Legends of Tomorrow:

S06E01 "Ground Control to Sara Lance" (Directed by Kevin Mock; Written by James Eagan & Mark Bruner)

S06E02 "Meat: The Legends" (Directed by Rachel Talalay; Written by Matthew Maala & Morgan Faust)

S06E03 "The Ex-Factor" (Directed by David Geddes; Written by Grainne Godfree & Tyron Carter)

S06E04 "Bay of Squids" (Directed by Sudz Sutherland; Written by Phil Klemmer)

S06E05 "The Satanist's Apprentice" (Directed by Caity Lotz; Written Keto Shimizu and Ray Utarnachitt)

S06E06 "Bishop's Gambit" (Directed by Kevin Mock; Written by James Eagan & Emily Cheever)

S06E07 "Back to the Finale Part II" (Directed by Glen Winter; Written by Morgan Faust & Mark Bruner)

S06E08 "Stressed Western" (Directed by David Ramsey; Written by Matthew Maala)

S06E09 "This is Gus" (Directed by Eric Dean Seaton; Written by Tyron B. Carter)

S06E10 "Bad Blood" (Directed by Alexandra La Roche; Written by Grainee Godfree)

S06E11 "The Final Frame" (Directed by Jes Macallan; Written by James Eagan and Ray Utarnachitt)

S06E12 "Bored On Board Onboard" (Directed by Harry Jierjian; Written by Keto Shimizu & Leah Poulliot)

S06E13 "Silence of the Sonograms" (Directed by Nico Sachse; Written by Phil Klemmer & Morgan Faust)

S06E14 "There Will Be Brood" (Directed by Maisie Richardson-Sellers; Written by Ray Utarnachitt & Marcelena Campos Mayhorn)

DC's Legends of Tomorrow stars Caity Lotz as Sara Lance aka White Canary, Dominic Purcell as Mick Rory aka Heat Wave, Nick Zano as Dr. Nate Heywood aka Steel, Maisie Richardson-Sellers as Charlie, Tala Ashe as Zari Adrianna Tomaz, Matt Ryan as Constantine, Jes Macallan as Ava Sharpe, Courtney Ford as Nora Darhk, Olivia Swann as Astra Logue, Adam Tsekhman as Gary Green, Amy Louise Pemberton as Gideon, and Lisseth Chavez as Esperanza "Spooner" Cruz. Greg Berlanti, Phil Klemmer, Keto Shimizu, Grainne Godfree, and Sarah Schechter executive produce. Bonanza Productions Inc. produces, in association with Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television.

Lisseth Chavez (Chicago P.D., The OA) joins the long-running series in the series regular role of Esperanza "Spooner" Cruz. Tough and self-sufficient, Cruz is a tech whiz when it comes to detecting space aliens and providing defenses from them. Having survived a childhood encounter with an alien, Cruz now believes she can communicate telepathically with aliens. Aliyah O'Brien (Take Two, You Me Her) has been tapped for the recurring role of fearsome warrior Kayla. Known for her high body count and low patience for human incompetence, Kayla will be put through her paces working with and against our Legends as she's certainly not used to messing anything up much less for the better.