DC's Stargirl Season 2 Preview: The Shade Makes a Much-Needed Save

In our earlier preview for The CW's DC's Stargirl, we went over how Cindy (Meg DeLacy) was done with recruiting (for now, but keep an eye on Trae Romano's Mike) and was ready to lead her ISA in a major showdown with Courtney (Brec Bassinger) and her JSA. Part of the reason for that confidence comes from Cindy having the backing (for now?) of that dangerous black diamond otherwise known as Eclipso- which means this ISA means deadly-serious business. One individual who understands that the most is Jonathan Cake's The Shade, who steps in long enough to save our heroes from a trip to the Shadowlands in the following preview released earlier today.

So to check out what my end up being the coolest entrance by any character this season, check out the following sneak peek at The CW's DC's Stargirl:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: DC's Stargirl: Exclusive Sneak Peek of the Shadowlands | DC FanDome (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SKSgK_dZNps)

Here's a look back at the previously-released preview images, episode overview, and promo for "Summer School: Chapter Six":

DC's Stargirl Season 2 Episode 6 "Summer School: Chapter Six": THE NEW INJUSTICE SOCIETY MAKES THEIR MOVE — Cindy (Meg DeLacy) and her new team make their move against the JSA leading to an epic showdown. Brec Bassinger, Luke Wilson, Amy Smart, Yvette Monreal, Cameron Gellman, Anjelika Washington, Trae Romano and Hunter Sansone also star. Walter Garcia directed the episode written by Paula Sevenbergen.

DC's Stargirl stars Brec Bassinger as Courtney Whitmore / Stargirl, Yvette Monreal as Yolanda Montez / Wildcat, Anjelika Washington as Beth Chapel / Dr. Mid-Nite, Cameron Gellman as Rick Tyler / Hourman, Trae Romano as Mike Dugan, Hunter Sansone as Cameron Mahkent, Meg DeLacy as Cindy Burman / Shiv, and Nick Tarabay as Eclipso- with Amy Smart as Barbara Whitmore, Luke Wilson as Pat Dugan, Jonathan Cake as The Shade, Alkoya Brunson as Jakeem Thunder, Ysa Penarejo as Jade, and Jim Gaffigan as the voice of Thunderbolt. Executive produced by Geoff Johns, Greg Berlanti, and Sarah Schechter, The CW's DC's Stargirl is produced by Berlanti Productions and Mad Ghost Productions in association with Warner Bros TV.