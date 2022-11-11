DC's Stargirl Season 3 Ep. 11 Promo: An Icy Reception; S03E12 Overview

Even though we won't be getting one of our final episodes of The CW's Brec Bassinger-starring DC's Stargirl until next week, we never like to make you wait when it comes to previewing what's to come. And that means taking a look at the official overview & promo for "Frenemies – Chapter Eleven: The Haunting." And without jumping into spoilers, let's just say that a certain returning individual should prepare to receive an "icy" reception from Sylvester (Joel McHale).

Thanks to the November 16thth edition of the Wayne Ayers Podcast and TVLine, Bassinger opened up about what it was like to get the news that the series was ending and how it was an "emotional roller coaster" waiting to see if the series would be picked up by another streaming service (a topic not publically addressed until now). "The news about 'Stargirl' had kind of been on and off," Bassinger explained during the interview. "I actually found out in May that 'Stargirl' might not be picked up for a fourth season [close to two months after Season 3 filming wrap]. I was actually flying to an event for 'Stargirl' when I got the news. But that being said, it wasn't for sure." What would follow would be months of ups and downs fueled by unfounded rumors of a renewal or a pending new home. "The next few months… became this emotional roller coaster of, 'Yeah, I think it's going to get picked up' or, 'Oh, no, we're pitching to a different streaming service…' It just became this emotional roller coaster."

Here's Our Updated Look at The Final Season of The CW's DC's Stargirl

"DC's Stargirl" Season 3 Episode 11 "Frenemies – Chapter Eleven: The Haunting": SEEKING FORGIVENESS – As Courtney, Sylvester, and the JSA plot to take down a major threat, the arrival of someone from their past sends shock waves through the town. Luke Wilson, Yvette Monreal, Anjelika Washington, Amy Smart, Trae Romano, Meg DeLacy, Sansone, and Brunson also star. The episode was directed by Jennifer Phang and written by Steve Harper & Maytal Zchut.

"DC's Stargirl" Season 3 Episode 12 "Frenemies – Chapter Twelve: The Last Will and Testament of Sylvester Pemberton": SOLO MISSION – As the team devises a plan to deal with their latest threat, Sylvester takes matters into his own hands and leaves Courtney (Bassinger), Pat (Luke Wilson), and the JSA fearing for what comes next. Trae Romano, Alkoya Brunson, Amy Smart, Yvette Monreal, Anjelika Washington, Cameron Gellman, Meg DeLacy, and Hunter Sansone also star. Jennifer Phang directed the episode, which was written by Turi Meyer & Alfredo Septien.

DC's Stargirl stars Brec Bassinger as Courtney Whitmore / Stargirl, Yvette Monreal as Yolanda Montez / Wildcat, Anjelika Washington as Beth Chapel / Dr. Mid-Nite, Cameron Gellman as Rick Tyler / Hourman, Trae Romano as Mike Dugan, Hunter Sansone as Cameron Mahkent, Meg DeLacy as Cindy Burman / Shiv, and Nick Tarabay as Eclipso- with Amy Smart as Barbara Whitmore, Luke Wilson as Pat Dugan, Jonathan Cake as The Shade, Alkoya Brunson as Jakeem Thunder, Ysa Penarejo as Jade, and Seth Green as the voice of Thunderbolt (replacing Jim Gaffigan). Tim Gabriel (Better Things) has been cast as Todd Rice, aka Obsidian, the son of Alan Scott, aka Golden Age Green Lantern & Jennie-Lynn Hayden/Jade's (Penarejo) twin brother. Executive produced by Geoff Johns, Greg Berlanti, and Sarah Schechter, The CW's DC's Stargirl is produced by Berlanti Productions and Mad Ghost Productions in association with Warner Bros TV.