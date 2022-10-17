DC's Stargirl Season 3 Ep. 7 Images: Is Someone "Shading" The Truth?

Heading into this past weekend, we updated our look at what's ahead with The CW's Brec Bassinger-starring DC's Stargirl. That included the official overview & promo for this week's S03Ep07 "Frenemies – Chapter Seven: Infinity Inc. Part One," followed by overviews for S03Ep08 "Frenemies – Chapter Seven: Infinity Inc. Part Two" (airing on October 26th) and S03E09 "Frenemies – Chapter Nine: The Monsters" (airing on November 2nd). Now, we're turning our focus back to this week and what looks to be a major game-changer now that Beth (Anjelika Washington) knows someone has been monitoring the town from behind the scene the entire time. So with that in mind, here's our rundown of what's to come, updated earlier today with new preview images for this week's episode.

A Look at What's Ahead for The CW's DC's Stargirl Season 3

"DC's Stargirl" Season 3 Episode 7 "Frenemies – Chapter Seven: Infinity Inc. Part One": OPERATION BLACKOUT BOMB — After Beth makes a major discovery on The Gambler's laptop, the team moves forward with a risky plan that affects the entire town of Blue Valley. Elsewhere, Jennie (Ysa Penarejo) returns to the fold seeking help from Courtney (Bassinger). Luke Wilson, Amy Smart, Yvette Monreal, Cameron Gellman, Trae Romano, and Alkoya Brunson also star. Glen Winter directed the episode written by James Dale Robinson.

"DC's Stargirl" Season 3 Episode 8 "Frenemies – Chapter Eight: Infinity Inc. Part Two": DEMONS FROM THE PAST — Desperate to avert a major crisis on their hands, Courtney attempts to help a friend navigate their powers. Elsewhere, Pat and The Shade (Jonathan Cake) are forced to face their worst fears. Smart and Romano also star. Winter directed the episode written by Paula Sevenbergen & Robbie Hyne.

"DC's Stargirl" Season 3 Episode 9 "Frenemies – Chapter Nine: The Monsters": CONFRONTING THE TRUTH – After a recent experience renews Courtney's confidence, she sets out to make amends with those around her. Jakeem (Brunson) puts his foot down after Mike (Romano) shares his latest plan. Finally, Beth makes a major discovery that leads to a terrifying battle no one saw coming. Wilson, Smart, Monreal, Gellman, Neil Hopkins, Joy Osmanski, and Hunter Sansone also star. Andi Armaganian directed the episode written by Geoff Johns.

DC's Stargirl stars Brec Bassinger as Courtney Whitmore / Stargirl, Yvette Monreal as Yolanda Montez / Wildcat, Anjelika Washington as Beth Chapel / Dr. Mid-Nite, Cameron Gellman as Rick Tyler / Hourman, Trae Romano as Mike Dugan, Hunter Sansone as Cameron Mahkent, Meg DeLacy as Cindy Burman / Shiv, and Nick Tarabay as Eclipso- with Amy Smart as Barbara Whitmore, Luke Wilson as Pat Dugan, Jonathan Cake as The Shade, Alkoya Brunson as Jakeem Thunder, Ysa Penarejo as Jade, and Seth Green as the voice of Thunderbolt (replacing Jim Gaffigan). Tim Gabriel (Better Things) has been cast as Todd Rice aka Obsidian, the son of Alan Scott aka Golden Age Green Lantern & Jennie-Lynn Hayden/Jade's (Penarejo) twin brother. Executive produced by Geoff Johns, Greg Berlanti, and Sarah Schechter, The CW's DC's Stargirl is produced by Berlanti Productions and Mad Ghost Productions in association with Warner Bros TV.