DC's Stargirl Season 3 Key Art: Someone's Keeping an Eye on The JSA

Last month saw us traveling down a very interesting road to check out the newest Season 3 trailer for The CW's Brec Bassinger-starring DC's Stargirl. It began with Bassinger, Anjelika Washington, Yvette Monreal, and creator Geoff Johns screening it during Fan Expo Chicago. But apparently, the network was a little too busy being sold to release it, so Bassinger released a "bootleg" version. From there, the always-reliable CW18 Milwaukee posted a better quality version of it. From there, The CW realized what was going on and finally released an official-official version. Whew! Okay, so with four weeks to go until it hits our screens, we have a new key art poster that plays up the overarching theme that our heroes and villains are being watched… and part of something bigger than any of them imagined.

So for a look at just how complicated things are about to become in a town where enemies are now allies and two "Star" heroes might just be one too many, here's a look at The CW's DC's Stargirl, returning for Season 3 on Wednesday, August 31:

Bassinger discussed a number of topics during an interview with TVLine back in May, including Meg DeLacy's Cindy continuing her bid to become a member of the JSA, Courtney's new "neighbors," The Shade (Jonathan Cake) making his presence known more, that Mister Bones (Keith David) will be making his presence known in several episodes, the status of Courtney & Cameron's (Hunter Sansone) "slowest-burn relationship ever," and how McHale's Sylvester being upped to series regular status will create some confusion over who will get to wield the cosmic staff… and that confusion starts with "Cosmo."

But the biggest reveal has to do with the town's growing population mix of heroes & villains… and how this season (running under the subtitle "Frenemies") will find everyone asking, "Whodunit?" After a bit of hesitation and (thankfully) some encouragement on the part of the reporter, Bassinger revealed what the theme for the third season will be. "You know what, I'm just gonna say it… Murder mystery! And how evil and good are going to live in a town together and figure out who the murderer is." Okay, we're now officially even more sold on the season than we were before… especially if we get one of those Hercule Poirot "gather all of the suspects together" moments during the finale when the killer or killers are revealed. Now here's a look at the official teaser released last week:

DC's Stargirl stars Brec Bassinger as Courtney Whitmore / Stargirl, Yvette Monreal as Yolanda Montez / Wildcat, Anjelika Washington as Beth Chapel / Dr. Mid-Nite, Cameron Gellman as Rick Tyler / Hourman, Trae Romano as Mike Dugan, Hunter Sansone as Cameron Mahkent, Meg DeLacy as Cindy Burman / Shiv, and Nick Tarabay as Eclipso- with Amy Smart as Barbara Whitmore, Luke Wilson as Pat Dugan, Jonathan Cake as The Shade, Alkoya Brunson as Jakeem Thunder, Ysa Penarejo as Jade, and Seth Green as the voice of Thunderbolt (replacing Jim Gaffigan).

Tim Gabriel (Better Things) has been cast as Todd Rice aka Obsidian, the son of Alan Scott aka Golden Age Green Lantern & Jennie-Lynn Hayden/Jade's (Penarejo) twin brother. Matching his comic book origins, Rics is LGBTQ and wields strange & uncontrollable shadow abilities. Living on the streets and searching for his sister, Todd falls into the hands of The Helix Institute for Youth Rehabilitation and the mysterious Mr. Bones as they search for an understanding of how his powers work. And for those of you familiar with the path that the comics took, this casting could signal some rough future times ahead for the duo. Executive produced by Geoff Johns, Greg Berlanti, and Sarah Schechter, The CW's DC's Stargirl is produced by Berlanti Productions and Mad Ghost Productions in association with Warner Bros TV.