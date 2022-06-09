Dead Boy Detectives: Beth Schwartz Joins Series as Co-Showrunner, EP

Last month, we learned that the writers room had officially opened on Steve Yockey (The Flight Attendant), Doom Patrol's Jeremy Carver, Berlanti Productions & Warner Bros. Television's adaptation of Dead Boy Detectives, an eight-episode horror detective series spawned from the pages of DC's The Sandman and Dead Boy Detectives comics. Earlier today, we learned that Yockey will be sharing showrunning responsibilities with someone who's no stranger to the DCU, Beth Schwartz (Arrow, Sweet Tooth), who will also executive produce. Dead Boy Detectives offers a fresh take on the ghost story with an exploration of loss, grief, and death through the lens of Edwin Payne (George Rexstrew) & Charles Rowland (Jayden Revri) – two dead British teenagers, and their very alive friend, Crystal Palace (Kassius Nelson). So, it's a lot like a vintage detective series… only darker (and possibly on acid).

Additional series stars include Briana Cuoco (The Flight Attendant, Harley Quinn) as Jenny the Butcher, Ruth Connell (Supernatural) as the Night Nurse (reprising her role from the "Dead Patrol" episode of HBO Max's Doom Patrol), Yuyu Kitamura (The Expatriates) as Niko, and Jenn Lyon (Claws, Justified) as Esther. Yockey wrote the pilot episode and will serve as co-showrunner Schwartz. Yockey, Schwartz, Carver, Greg Berlanti (You, The Flash), and Sarah Schechter (The Flight Attendant, You) are executive producers on the series. Lee Toland Krieger (Superman & Lois, upcoming Green Lantern) directed the pilot episode and also served as an executive producer on the pilot alongside David Madden (Superman & Lois). Based on characters created for DC by Neil Gaiman and Matt Wagner, the series is produced by Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television. "I've been obsessed with this comic for a long time, so it's a true passion project. And Jeremy, Berlanti Productions, DC, WBTV, HBO Max — they're all encouraging me to run with every wild, bizarre, and unsettling choice. The result is going to be really dark fun," Yockey said in a statement back in April when news of the series order was first announced.