Dead End: Paranormal Park Creator Hamish Steele Addresses Series End Hamish Steele confirmed that Netflix's Dead End: Paranormal Park was ending after two seasons and thanked everyone for their support.

Unfortunately, the new year isn't proving to be a particularly better one so far than last year was when it comes to the animation industry, as viewers continue to lose quality animated content. This time around, we've learned that Netflix's Dead End: Paranormal Park will be ending after two seasons. Series creator Hamish Steele, whose "DeadEndia" graphic novels & Dead End web short the series was based on, took to social media to share the news in a heartfelt tweet addressed to everyone who supported the show over the course of two runs. Adding to the bad news was Steele sharing that a writers' room for the third season was already set up and that they had "scripts and designs, and outlines ready to go."

"Hello, friends," Steele's message about the show's fate began. "I have held onto this news for a while now, hoping that we could reverse it, change it, make something good out of it. But sadly, I don't think that's possible right now. It's with a heavy heart that I tell you 'Dead End' is over. Obviously, we never wanted this to be the case. In fact, we did a writers' room for Season 3. We have scripts and designs, and outlines ready to go. It was always the plan to give these characters the proper ending they deserve. But sadly, the powers that be don't want any more. Honestly, we were lucky to make it through everything happening in the last few years. And I want to emphasize my gratitude to Netflix for commissioning the show and for giving us the freedom to tell this story."

The author continued, "We made history together, and I couldn't be prouder of those twenty episodes and every single member of our crew. I want to give a huge thank you to the fans. Your art, cosplay, fic, reactions, TikToks, and every interaction with me has been a delight. I've been so anxious to post this news, thinking about you lot. I hope you'll be ok. So… a sad day. But I believe we will finish this story some day, some how. For now, I am working hard on the third and final DeadEndia book, which I hope offers some closure. And I continue to pitch shows with the same heart as Dead End. But until then, I hope Barney, Norma, Pugsley, Courtney, and the whole Phoenix Parks crew will continue to give you comfort in times of darkness." Here's a look at Steele's original tweet:

Based on Steele's horror-comedy graphic novels "DeadEndia" and web short Dead End, Dead End: Paranormal Park follows the adventures of Barney, Norma, and magical-talking-dog Pugsley as they balance their summer jobs at the local theme park haunted house while battling the totally real supernatural forces that dwell within it. Together with their guide to the underworld multiplane, a sardonic thousand-year-old demon named Courtney, they'll face zombie mascots, demonic game show hosts, sleep-sucking witches, and the scariest thing of all: their first crushes!