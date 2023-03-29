Dead Ringers Trailer: Meet Rachel Weisz's Elliot & Beverly Mantle With the series set to hit Prime Video on April 21st, here's a look at the official trailer for Amazon's Rachel Weisz-starring Dead Ringers.

In a little less than a month, series creator, writer & EP Alice Birch (Normal People, Succession, The Wonder) and Amazon's modern take on David Cronenberg's 1988 thriller Dead Ringers will find Rachel Weisz taking on a double duty of portraying Elliot & Beverly Mantle. The Mantle twins share everything: drugs, lovers, and an unapologetic desire to do whatever it takes—including pushing the boundaries of medical ethics—in an effort to challenge antiquated practices and bring women's health care to the forefront. Now, we have an official trailer that does an impressive job of building upon what we've already seen preview-wise while also establishing that the series is much more than just a retelling of the Jeremy Irons-starring film.

Joining Weisz are Britne Oldford (The Umbrella Academy, American Horror Story: Asylum) as Genevieve, Poppy Liu (Hacks, Better Call Saul) as Greta, Michael Chernus (Severance, Orange is the New Black) as Tom, Jennifer Ehle (Zero Dark Thirty, Saint Maud) as Rebecca, and Emily Meade (The Deuce, The Leftovers) as Susan. With the six-episode streaming series premiering exclusively on Prime Video (we're talking 240+ countries & territories across the globe) on April 21st, here's a look at the official trailer for Dead Ringers:

Sean Durkin (Martha Marcy May Marlene, The Nest, The Iron Claw) directed the series' first two episodes and co-directed the last episode of the series. In addition, the directing team also includes Karyn Kusama (Jennifer's Body, Girlfight), Karena Evans (P-Valley, Snowfall), and Lauren Wolkstein (A Friend of the Family, Y: The Last Man). Weisz and Showrunner Birch also serve as executive producers for Astral Projection. Ali Krug executive produces for Annapurna Television, while James G. Robinson, David Robinson & Barbara Wall executive produced for Morgan Creek. In addition, Durkin, Stacy O'Neil, Sue Naegle, Erica Kay, Anne Carey, and Polly Stokes also serve as executive producers. Now, here's a look back at the previously-released sneak peek and official teaser trailer: