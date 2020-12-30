Death to 2020 Stars Leslie Jones, Joe Keery & More Talk 2020 Images

Black Mirror creators Charlie Brooker and Annabel Jones are offering viewers their sharp, satirical, and slightly over-the-top take on the past 12 months with their Netflix special, Death To 2020. With Laurence Fishburne serving as our verbal tour guide on the mockumentary-style project, Samuel L. Jackson, Hugh Grant, Kumail Nanjiani, Tracey Ullman, Samson Kayo, Lisa Kudrow, Diane Morgan, Leslie Jones, Cristin Milioti, Joe Keery, and more "experts" offer their "professional" takes on the year that's nearing its expiration date. Actor and comedian Paul Scheer (Star Trek: Lower Decks, The League) hosted a virtual panel including several members of the cast to offer a little aftershow-like perspective on not just the special but also on how each of them has been dealing with a tough time for everyone.

In the following clip, Scheer asks the panelists to share what image comes to mind when they think of 2020- and keep an eye out for Jones and Keery in particular for some choice responses:

Following up on an earlier look at Keery's Duke Goolies and Grant's Tennyson Foss, Jackson's Dash Bracket and Nanjiani's Bark Multiverse offering their thoughts on Greta Thunberg's Davos speech, we have a new preview that makes the very strong case that the U.S. Presidential Elections are nothing more than very complicated (and expensive) game shows. Following that, we have another look at the trailer that treats viewers to a look at Kudrow's conservative talking head Jeanetta Grace Susan, Ullman's royal hand-waver Queen Elizabeth II, Kayo experimenting as scientist Pyrex Flask, Jones feeling bad for insulting sh*t and trains as behavioral psychologist Dr. Maggie Gravel, and a last-second Quibi jab- check it out for yourselves below (with the special now on Netflix):

2020: A year so [insert dire adjective of choice here], even the creators of Black Mirror couldn't make it up… but that doesn't mean they don't have a little something to add. Death to 2020 is a comedy event that tells the story of the dreadful year that was — and perhaps still is? This landmark documentary-style special weaves together a chorus of narration from some of the world's most (fictitious) renowned voices with real-life archival footage spanning the past 12 months.

Brooker and Jones are executive-producing Death to 2020 via Broke and Bones, with Alison Marlow serving as producer. The special serves as the first project for Broke and Bones under its deal with Netflix.