DeSantis Goes Florida Over Trump; FOX "News" Moving On From Ron?

Ron DeSantis shared some thoughts about being Donald Trump's VP pick, while FOX "News" appears to be looking to move on from Ron...

If you're Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, then you're finding your days pretty busy. Think about it. You're splitting time between Donald Trump treating you like a punching bag, watching your campaign slowly begin to implode, Disney pushing back on your bully tactics, and even FOX "News" calling your political future as a viable presidential candidate into question. That's both sad and impressive. And it looks like the potholes on his road to The White House keep getting bigger and bigger. Remember when we just mentioned FOX "News" falling out of love with DeSantis? Well, The New York Times reported rumblings that Rupert Murdoch might be eyeing Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin to be "The One" against Trump and DeSantis (with Youngkin getting some love in Murdoch's The New York Post).

But hey, not everyone is looking past DeSantis. It seems the Wisconsin Right Now radio show could envision DeSantis on the general election ticket – as Trump's vice president. "I don't think so. I'm not a number two guy," DeSantis responded when posed with the prospect – adding that he would prefer to return to being the governor of Florida since the VP "doesn't really have any authority." Also, considering what Trump supporters want to do with Trump's last VP, you can't really blame him. But at least DeSantis can see some of the forest through the trees, realizing (for many, many reasons) it's probably a little too early to be considering a running mate. "It's a little bit presumptuous to be doing that at this stage. I'm here to win the early primaries, and that's what we've got to do first," responded Florida's finest. In response, Trump spokesperson Steven Cheung gave us exactly what we were expecting – telling NBC News: "Ron DeSantis isn't anybody's guy. He's not 'the guy.' He's just 'a guy.' Ron is just there, sullen and sad because his numbers are as tiny as him."

