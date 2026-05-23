Posted in: BBC, Sky One, TV | Tagged: doctor who, SNL UK

SNL UK Star George Fouracres Catching Up on Doctor Who This Summer

SNL UK star George Fouracres shared that he plans on catching up on some Doctor Who reading during his "summer hibernation."

Article Summary SNL UK star George Fouracres says his summer hibernation includes catching up with Doctor Who: The Target Storybook.

The 2019 Doctor Who anthology features 15 new Whoniverse tales from Terence Dicks, Colin Baker, Una McCormack, and more.

Doctor Who jokes ran through SNL UK Season 1, including an Aimee Lou Wood sketch and Ncuti Gatwa-themed midweek parody.

Ncuti Gatwa also joked in his SNL UK monologue about Doctor Who ratings and regenerating into Billie Piper.

The good news is that we have a second season of Saturday Night Live UK coming our way, kicking off sometime in September. The bad news is that we've got the summer break to get through before the SNL UK cast returns to the main stage. But that doesn't mean that we can't check in to see what the cast has planned for the summer, with SNL UK star George Fouracres sharing that he's about to enter summer hibernation mode now that his copy of Doctor Who: The Target Storybook has arrived. Originally published by Penguin Group UK in 2019, the collection includes 15 all-new stories set in and around the "Whoniverse" and boasts an amazing lineup of famous names, including Terence Dicks, Matthew Sweet, Colin Baker, Una McCormack, Beverly Sanford, Simon Guerrier, and others.

SNL UK Has Some Doctor Who Fun During Season 1

The fun began during the Aimee Lou Wood-hosted show, with Hammed Animashaun as the Doctor and Wood as his companion. We would love to share it with you, but SNL – for some reason – still hasn't released the sketch (but it's a fun one). During Gatwa's SNL UK midweek sketch… which, for copyright purposes, has absolutely nothing to do with the BBC's Doctor Who in any way, shape, or form… saw the host learning firsthand how the show gets its hosts: through regeneration (in a way that makes all the lawyers happy). In fact, SNL UK stars Emma Sidi and Larry Dean admit to Gatwa that there are only really two SNL UK cast members – though their demonstration doesn't go off quite as planned:

During his opening monologue, Gatwa addressed those who claim fans have lost interest in the show over the course of recent seasons. "I've had so many fantastic roles in my career. Millions of you watched me as Eric in 'Sex Education,' and then about 12 of you watched me in 'Doctor Who.' Maybe that's why I kept crying," Gatwa joked. As for the question marks surrounding their Fifteenth Doctor regenerating into Billie Piper's "Sixteenth Doctor" (that's where those question marks come in). "Joking aside, it was genuinely a magical role. In fact, it was the first time my parents were truly proud of my career. When I told them I got the part, they said, 'Finally, a doctor in the family.' Even though I have since regenerated into Billie Piper … I don't understand it either," Gatwa added.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!