Devil May Cry Hits Netflix on April 3rd; Opening Credits Released

Hitting Netflix on April 3rd, here's the opening sequence to Showrunner Adi Shankar's adaptation of Capcom's Devil May Cry video game.

With Netflix unleashing a ton of looks at the shows and films it has on the way in 2025, did you really think that Showrunner Adi Shankar's animated adaptation of Capcom's popular Devil May Cry video game would be left out? Far from it! In fact, we have a whole lot of goodness to throw your way, beginning with a premiere date: April 3rd. In addition, we also have a new preview image that was released (see below) – but the really cool part? The streaming service was kind enough to celebrate the date announcement with a look at the opening sequence (which we have waiting for you above).

"I'm honored that Netflix and Capcom have entrusted me to shepherd the 'Devil May Cry' franchise. Alex Larsen and I love these characters; we are part of the fandom and vow to surpass the exceptionally high bar we set for ourselves,' Shankar shared when news of the animated adaptation first hit. Now, here's a look back at the teaser that was released back in September 2024 – with Netflix's Devil May Cry set to hit on April 3rd:

In the following behind-the-scenes clip that was released in November 2023, Shankar offered an update on how production was going, explaining why it's important – both personally & professionally – for the team to take its time to get it right for the fans, spotlighting the work that Studio MIR (The Legend of Korra, The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf) is doing, and more – and, yes… we got some early looks at how Devil May Cry was shaping up:

"Rest assured, we are working very hard because we love the franchise and because we want to deliver something great," shared Shankar, who has been working on the series with development partner Alex Larsen since the project was first announced in 2018. "Our goal wasn't just to pump out another animated show. My goal is to make one of the best shows on the Netflix platform — period." Hyping the work of Studio Mir by noting that its resume of animation work "speaks for itself," Shankar had two words for fans out there: "Get hyped."

Netflix's Devil May Cry was developed & executive-produced by showrunner Adi Shankar. Written by Alex Larsen, the eight-episode animated adaptation of the hit Capcom game is also executive-produced by Hideaki Itsuno for Capcom and Seung Wook Lee for animation studio Studio MIR.

