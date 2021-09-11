Dexter: 4 Episodes Michael C. Hall Recommends Before "New Blood"

With showrunner & writer Clyde Phillips and series star/EP Michael C. Hall's Dexter: New Blood still a little more than two months away, those new to the original series still have a ton of time to binge the entire series if they want to (just think of the series finale as Deb's (Jennifer Carpenter) hospital bed fever dream). But let's just say that the next you know, you only have two days left? Or you've watched the series but need a bit of a refresher? Well, Hall has you covered with the four episodes he personally recommends you check out (or check out again) before November 7 rolls along. "When I got the pilot script, my first thought was, 'wow, is this gonna work? A show about a serial killer?' And when I would tell people what I was up to, they would kind of say, 'oh, good luck with that.' I thought the show would maybe attract a niche audience. That it was as broadly popular or appealing as it was, was a bit of a surprise. It allowed me to keep going to work and telling stories that I felt like were worth telling," Hall explained when discussing his surprise at the lasting impact the original series run had.

So if you're looking for a mini-binge to get yourselves up-to-speed before Dexter Morgan's return, make sure to check out S01E01 "Pilot", S01E10 "Seeing Red", S03E10 "Go Your Own Way" & S04E12 "The Getaway" (and as for why check out Hall's quick breakdown of each here). Now let's flash ahead to the future for a look at the official trailer Dexter: New Blood, followed by a look at who's who of who you need to know when the series premieres on November 7 on Showtime:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Dexter: New Blood (2021) Official Trailer | SHOWTIME (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l9H1uSS_zkk)

Clancy Brown (The Shawshank Redemption, Carnivàle), Julia Jones (The Mandalorian), Alano Miller (Sylvie's Love), Johnny Sequoyah (Believe), Jack Alcott (The Good Lord Bird), Michael Cyril Creighton (Game Night, Dash & Lily), David Magidoff (The Morning Show), Jamie Chung (Lovecraft Country), and Oscar Wahlberg (Manchester By the Sea) will be joining Hall for the series' return. Original series star Jennifer Carpenter will be returning to the role of Debra Morgan, while John Lithgow returns to his Emmy Award-winning role as Season 4's "Trinity Killer" Arthur Mitchell. Showrunner & writer Clyde Phillips, Hall, John Goldwyn, Sara Colleton, Bill Carraro, and Scott Reynolds executive produce. Marcos Siega executive produces as well as directs six episodes of the season.

Jones' Angela Bishop is the first Native American Chief of Police in her town in upstate New York, while Sequoyah's Audrey is Bishop's brash and opinionated teenage daughter. Miller's Logan is a sergeant for the Iron Lake Police Department and the assistant wrestling coach for the local high school, while Dexter has a "meaningful encounter" with Alcott's "Randall". The four actors join Brown, who portrays Kurt Caldwell. Born and raised in the town of Iron Lake, he's realized the American dream by going from driving big rigs, just like his father did, to now owning several trucks and the local truck stop. Powerful, generous, loved by everyone – he's a true man of the people. If he's got your back, consider yourself blessed. But should you cross Kurt, or hurt anyone that he cares for… God help you.

Creighton's Fred Jr. is the congenial owner of Fred's Fish & Game, a shop he inherited from his father. He has grown up in Iron Lake and is a regular fixture around town that everybody knows and loves, whether it's line dancing at the local tavern or singing in the choir. He's married to Brian, the pastor of the town's small church. Magidoff's Teddy is the "new guy" who's only been a cop in Iron Lake for 2-1/2 weeks. Good-natured, quirky, hardworking, eager to please; and a little scared of his boss, Police Chief Bishop. Chung's Molly is a famous true-crime podcaster from Los Angeles while Wahlberg's Zach is the captain of the Iron Lake High School wrestling team. A bit of a bully but generally the go-to guy to have a good time, Zach is the gateway to the in-crowd- which includes the daughter of the chief of police.