Dexter: Resurrection Continues The Story in Summer 2025 (TEASER)

A new teaser for Paramount+ with Showtime's Dexter: Resurrection confirms that Michael C. Hall will return to our screens in Summer 2025.

It was during San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC 2024) that the big news dropped involving EP and star Michael C Hall and the "Dexter" universe. That's when we learned that not only had Hall joined the cast of Paramount+ with Showtime and Showrunner/EP Clyde Phillips' (Dexter, Nurse Jackie) Patrick Gibson-starring Dexter: Original Sin as the inner voice of Gibson's young Dexter Morgan, but also that Hall would be returning as the main man for Dexter: Resurrection – a title that had fans dialing up their radars to try and figure out where things could be going from here. We got some clues during the official trailer for "Original Sin," where it shows Dexter to be not quite as dead as we assumed he was at the end of "New Blood" and being worked on because he was still left in some pretty brutal shape. Now, with the prequel series premiering this weekend (and currently streaming on Paramount+), we've been treated to a teaser about what the future will hold for Dexter Morgan – one that confirms the series hitting our screens in Summer 2025.

Back at the beginning of November, "Dexter" Universe director and executive producer Marcos Siega checked in on social media, offering fans a heads-up that he's "Jumping back into the Dexterverse." In the image that was posted, Siega shared a look at the cover of the script to the first episode of "Resurrection" – confirming that he's directing (while covering up some potentially spoilery stuff). Here's a look at that post from a little more than a month ago:

Paramount+ with Showtime's Dexter: Original Sin is executive produced by Phillips and produced by Showtime Studios and Counterpart Studios. Executive producers also include Hall, Scott Reynolds (Jessica Jones), Mary Leah Sutton (Resident Evil), Tony Hernandez (Emily In Paris), and Lilly Burns (Russian Doll), with the series being produced by Robert Lloyd Lewis (The Lincoln Lawyer). Reuniting with Slater is Heathers' Michael Lehmann, who serves as directing executive producer.

