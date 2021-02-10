Disney's 20th TV Signs Outlander EP Ronald D. Moore; New Series Set

After a decade-long deal with Sony Pictures Television that produced STARZ's Outlander and AppleTV+'s For All Mankind, Ronald D. Moore (Battlestar Galactica) is moving to a new home- inking a multi-year overall deal with Disney's 20th Television. And he's not wasting any time getting started, with the rumored eight-figure deal giving Moore and his Tall Ship Productions banner the ability to create and develop new projects across the Disney portfolio- and that includes the Disney+ series Swiss Family Robinson, which he's working on alongside Jon M. Chu (Crazy Rich Asians). As part of his deal, Moore will still continue to executive produce both Outlander and For All Mankind– with the former recently starting production on its sixth season while the latter was recently renewed ahead of its return (THR reporting).

Reportedly, Moore received a number of offers from steaming services and studios, with Sony Pictures TV offering a more financially lucrative offer than the 20th Television deal but Moore choosing "The Mouse" instead. "I'd like to thank [Disney's] Dana Walden, Carolyn Cassidy, and Michelle Mendelovitz, and now Karey Burke, for inviting me to join their amazing team at 20th Television and Disney," said Moore in a statement. "I grew up loving Disney movies, TV shows, and theme parks, and I still do to this day, so the chance to work on some of those same classic titles like Swiss Family Robinson was an opportunity I just couldn't pass up. I had an amazing experience at Sony Pictures Television and I'd like to thank everyone at Sony for their steadfast support and personal friendship over the last decade. I'm also very happy that I'll be able to continue my involvement with both Outlander and For All Mankind while Matt Roberts and Matt Wolpert and Ben Nedivi take over the showrunning duties on each project respectively."