DJ Whoo Kid to Be Guest Ring Announcer at AEW Grand Slam

AEW has finally found its answer to WWE's Peter Rosenberg! Unwilling to let WWE have the upper hand when it comes to hip hop radio DJs working for the company, AEW has announced that SiriusXM radio host DJ Whoo Kid will be the special guest ring announcer for Grand Slam on Wednesday.

The press release tells us:

Legendary Shade 45 DJ/Radio host DJ Whoo Kid has been chosen as a special guest announcer for the second annual AEW Grand Slam at the sold-out Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, NY. This is the one night a year when the superstars of AEW take over New York City, the mecca of professional wrestling. This show will also feature another Hip Hop personality, rapper Action Bronson as he makes his in-ring debut for AEW teaming up with AEW star Hook.

Obviously, this is a direct shot at WWE usage of Rosenberg, also a hip hop radio DJ working at Hot 97 in New York City. And according to Whoo Kid, this may be just the beginning.

I'm excited to be a part of this event. It promises to have a lot of surprises in store. As a radio personality and co-host, I'm looking forward to branching out and announcing a wrestling match. I hope this is just the beginning of my being part of the AEW family.

With DJ Whoo Kid in place, now all AEW needs is a radio shock jock to counter WWE's Sam Roberts. Maybe AEW can coax Sam's old boss, Opie, out of retirement (Anthony would be more suited to work for Control Your Narrative).

AEW Grand Slam takes place on Wednesday, September 21st and Friday, September 23rd. Grand Slam Dynamite will air on TBS at 8PM on Wednesday, and Rampage will air at 10PM on Friday on TNT for a special two-hour show.