Posted in: AMC, BBC, TV | Tagged: doctor who

Doctor Who (2005-2022) Heading to AMC+ in The U.S. This Summer

AMC Global Media announced that the 2005-2022 Doctor Who revival seasons will stream exclusively in the U.S. on AMC+ beginning June 11th.

Article Summary Doctor Who’s 2005-2022 revival heads to AMC+ in the U.S. on June 11, with 13 seasons, 176 episodes, and specials.

Christopher Eccleston through Jodie Whittaker return to streaming, while Disney+ keeps the 60th specials and Ncuti Gatwa.

AMC says Doctor Who boosts AMC+ as a premium genre destination, targeting longtime Whovians and brand-new viewers.

Russell T. Davies also reflects on spoiler-free TV, arguing Doctor Who lands best when fans discover big twists live.

With the BBC and Showrunner Russell T. Davies's Doctor Who Christmas Special only months away, a lot of folks have been asking questions about the show's future – on both sides of the camera. Well, the streaming question got some answers earlier today when the news hit that the 2005-2022 Doctor Who revival seasons (13 seasons and 176 episodes, including all the series' special episodes) are heading to AMC+ this Summer. Yup, we're talking Christopher Eccleston, David Tennant, Matt Smith, Peter Capaldi, and Jodie Whittaker back on in the U.S. (and based on what BBC America has been posting, back on cable, too). Here's what AMC+ won't have: the classic 1963 to 1989 run, the 60th anniversary specials, or Ncuti Gatwa's run as the Doctor, which are currently streaming on Disney+.

"Doctor Who strengthens AMC+'s position as a destination for premium genre storytelling – curated franchises defined by iconic worlds, passionate fan bases and enduring cultural impact," said Courtney Thomasma, Executive Vice President of AMC Global Media's linear and streaming products. "We're thrilled to welcome the Whoniverse into our home of fandoms, giving longtime fans a reason to return while inviting new audiences to discover one of television's most beloved franchises."

Ah, hello! Finally found that pesky password. Have we been gone long? pic.twitter.com/m2l0vNQxhw — Doctor Who on BBC America (@DoctorWho_BBCA) May 14, 2026 Show Full Tweet

Discussing the recovered episodes – "The Nightmare Begins" and "Devil's Planet," from the 1965 serial The Daleks' Master Plan – with Doctor Who Magazine at a special screening event, Davies touched on the bigger issue of how television was experienced back then, as opposed to today. Specifically, how the lack of avenues for previews and spoilers added to the live viewing experience. "We're well aware that Dalekmania existed, that hysteria and excitement, but we only ever read the clippings. We thrive on those clippings. But let's be blunt: if you're a child, you didn't read the Daily Mirror. There's not one child who stood in a playground saying, 'Oh, guess what it said in the newspaper' – or 'in the Radio Times.' Trust me, I was there: that did not happen," Davies shared.

The showrunner continued, "Everything we think of as 'publicity' you'd do in your own head. 'Oh, there's a new companion and she's from back in time? The way that Vicki was from the future, now they're taking someone from the past, that's interesting… She's going to travel with the Doctor… Oh, she thinks it's the Place of Perfection. Oh my God. She's dead.'It's not that you read about this stuff; you saw it and experienced it. That's the way I wish all television could be made. Every time I pick up a copy of 'Inside Soap' – which is often, because I do buy 'Inside Soap' – I just think, you're so mad to give away all the storylines every week. Let people experience it fresh on television! Wouldn't it be great if we got to this year's 'Doctor Who Christmas Special' and nothing had been spoiled and everything was new? Why do we do it any other way?"

Davies goes on to offer examples from the recently recovered episodes, explaining how they affected viewers who were watching the original broadcasts – essentially, turning the viewing experience into a shared event. "What you're seeing there is television as a live experience. Imagine the word of mouth the Monday after: 'Oh my God, they killed that girl from the TARDIS!' I wonder if the following week's ratings went up – I know for a fact that the excitement among children would have. That's why it's no wonder the sixties stuff is welded, heart and soul, into the core of viewers. And people worship it still."

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