Doctor Who 60th-Anniversary Teaser, Official Image Released (SPOILERS)

Okay, we knew going into the final special for current Doctor Jodie Whittaker and showrunner Chris Chibnall that fans we're expecting some mind-twisting things to go on. and it definitely did not disappoint. Russell T. Davies is returning as showrunner with the new Doctor Ncuti Gatwa for Series 14, so we expected a Whittaker-to-Gatwa move. But this regeneration was a bit more complicated, with "The Power of The Doctor" being the next step towards the show's upcoming 60th-anniversary events. Why does that matter? Because the anniversary sees the return of David Tennant and Catherine Tate (along with Yasmin Finney as "Rose," Neil Patrick Harris, and more. And when that news hit, the rumblings began that Whittaker's regeneration might leave us with Tennant instead (making for one helluva cliffhanger to lead into the anniversary event). Well, we got our answer and then some… so we're throwing on the "MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD!" sign and throwing down an image spoiler buffer before the reveal… you have been warned.

So after some swerving and some nostalgic kicks to the feels that left the Doctor questioning her identity, there was further confusion leading to the Doctor regenerating into… Tennant's 11th Doctor?!?! So that makes him the 11th & 14th Doctor? Okay, we're confused, so here's hoping we get some clarity when those three special 60th-anniversary episodes hit in November 2023. But just to keep you warm and cozy at night, here's a look at the teaser trailer released immediately after "The Power of the Daleks":

"If you thought the appearance of David Tennant was a shock, we've got plenty more surprises on the way! The path to Ncuti's Fifteenth Doctor is laden with mystery, horror, robots, puppets, danger, and fun! And how is it connected to the return of the wonderful Donna Noble? How, what, and why? We're giving you a year to speculate, and then all hell lets loose!" Davies had to share in a statement when the first teaser was released.