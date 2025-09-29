Posted in: BBC, TV | Tagged: doctor who

Doctor Who: Billie Piper/Next Doctor Theory "Old Malarky": Colin Baker

Doctor Who icon Colin Baker (Sixth Doctor) isn't buying into Billie Piper as the next Doctor, believing that something else might be in play.

Since it looks like it might be a while before any official word comes down about the future of BBC and Showrunner Russell T. Davies' Doctor Who, everyone and anyone can take their turn weighing in on that potentially game-changing moment during the season finale, "The Reality War." Normally, the return of Jodie Whittaker's Thirteenth Doctor to meet up with Ncuti Gatwa's Fifteenth Doctor would be the headliner. Normally. But when you end a season and head into an uncertain future by having Gatwa regenerate into Billie Piper as possibly the next Doctor, people will talk. For example, Colin Baker (Sixth Doctor) had some thoughts to share on the whole matter during an exclusive interview with the Oxford Mail.

"I don't have a clue, but I suspect it's a load of old malarky," Baker shared, seemingly siding with those who believe Piper is someone (or something) else and not an actual regeneration. "I think they didn't know what to say, so they did that. I think there will be something involving Billie Piper, but she's not the Doctor, who can she be?" he added. "She's someone else! It's like me being the Master, well, I could be, I suppose. I suppose she could be a lookalike," Baker continued, noting that the show's writers are only restricted by their own imaginations. "They could come up with anything, and that is the joy of the series," he added. "You can do anything with it, so if they choose to do it, they could."

Doctor Who: Whittaker on "Brilliant," "Amazing" Billie Piper Decision

Previously, David Tennant shared that he "might have had an inkling, yeah," that Piper would be appearing. But during an in-depth interview with Doctor Who Magazine, Whittaker shared the double shock she received the night that "The Reality War" aired. First, not realizing that it was airing, which meant a lot of folks were just then learning of her return. Second, her reaction to seeing Piper appear at the end, and what the implications could be stemming from it.

"I had absolutely no idea! I did not know [Billie Piper would appear at the end]. I didn't even know it was on. I didn't know that episode was airing. I was at a mate's house in Huddersfield, because I'd gone up north for the school holidays, and – bzz! – I looked at my phone and was like, 'Why is Brad texting me? Why is David [Tennant] texting me? Oop, there's Chibnall. Summat's going on! All these randoms texting me.' [laughs] Then it hit me: 'Oh! It's on?! Bloody hell, that's come round quick.' Also, I was like, 'Ha! I'm such a good secret-keeper,' because no one had known I was in it," Whittaker shared. "Then I got into my mum and dad's, and my mum was like, 'I've watched you on iPlayer!' So I went and watched it, and then I… swore. [Laughing] 'What the [expletive]?!' When I saw Billie, I couldn't believe it. I loved it so much. I've had so many moments like this with 'Doctor Who,' and I will never cease to be amazed and shocked and excited – even when I'm part of it. It's just brilliant. I was texting David going, 'DID YOU KNOW?!!!'"

As the conversation continued, the interviewer noted that Whittaker received two rounds of cheers from those in attendance during a cinema screening of the season finale, as did Piper's appearance. "She gets the BIG one. [Laughs] I'll take that," Whittaker joked. "The thing is, the impact she's had – with Chris [Eccleston], but then particularly David and Billie's tenure… there's such love for her. She's so iconic. But because Billie, traditionally, is a fam member [companion]… for it to be revealed, in that moment, that she's actually [maybe] now the Doctor, I just think it's incredible. What a journey the fandom has gone on! And of course Russell [T Davies] did something – again – that makes you go, 'What the [expletive]?!' Because he's brilliant at that. You could've just ended on Ncuti regenerating. But Billie appearing? That's amazing – don't you think?"

Whittaker continued, "Whereas seeing Billie is such a dot dot dot in big bright colours. It's such a whaaat?! Even if you're new to the show, you're instantly like, 'I need to know [what happens next]!' That's what's genius about it. Also, Billie is such an amazingly versatile actor, so what a gift! It doesn't matter that she's been in it before. I just thought, this is… wow!" Should Piper turn out to be the latest of the Doctor's regenerations, Whittaker hopes that she gets the most out of the experience and explains why Piper won't have to worry about being typecast.

"Well, I loved playing the Doctor, and I hope Billie does too. One of the best things, for us, is we're the Doctor for life – which is, as I often say, something I'll dine out on forever. I remember someone asking once, 'Are you worried about being typecast?' Ha, no! I don't think you can typecast a woman in this role anyway – there haven't been enough of us! But if I am associated with one part forever, I'm delighted it's the Doctor," Whittaker offered. "But Billie? To millions of people, she's from that, that, or that. She's never been linked solely to 'Doctor Who.' She's a million talents – you know, just recently BAFTA-nominated for a completely different world [Netflix's Scoop]. That's what's great about 'Doctor Who': it attracts such heavyweights."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!