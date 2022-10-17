Doctor Who: Chibnall on "Very Different" Regeneration; "Power" Images

In less than a week, current Doctor Jodie Whittaker and showrunner Chris Chibnall reach the final stop on their Doctor Who journey when "The Power of The Doctor" hits BBC and BBC America screens. And it's a journey that finds the Doctor, Yaz (Mandip Gill) & Dan (John Bishop) facing off against some of her deadliest foes. We're talking about everyone & everything, from Daleks and Cybermen to Sacha Dhawan's Master. But our trio won't be facing the end of the world alone, with Sophie Aldred's Ace, Janet Fielding's Tegan, Jacob Anderson's Vinder, U.N.I.T., and others ready to join the fight. Speaking with Metro.co.uk, Chibnall is opening up about the end of Whittaker's run. Specifically, the "very different" regeneration scene that's on the way. And make sure to pay attention to the new preview images and character profile posters that were released that we've also included.

"It is different. It's visually very different. And where it takes place is different. I think I can say that without it being too much of a spoiler. It definitely feels different. It's not going to take place in the same place as the previous regenerations," Chibnall teased, who added that that are some "big, big surprises" on the way. "There are so many Easter eggs in there for people who have been watching the show over the years," the showrunner added. "There are things for really, really hardcore fans and even the more casual viewers. There's lots to get your teeth into." And it sounds like they weren't thinking small for the final hurrah. "It's a huge, epic, fast roller coaster ride of an episode. It's probably the biggest episode of 'Doctor Who' we've yet made. It features the return of Tegan and Ace from the classic series of 'Doctor Who,' Janet Fielding and Sophie Aldred, who are phenomenal." Chibnall shared. "It has an evil trio of monsters – the Daleks, Cybermen, and The Master, played by Sacha Dhawan. And Sacha playing the Master as you've never seen him before in 'Doctor Who.' It goes all across time and space; it's connecting the past, present, and future of 'Doctor Who,' it's very exciting, it's funny, and there will be tears at the end of the 13th Doctor."

BBC's Doctor Who: The Power of the Doctor is set to hit screens on October 23rd at 7:30 pm UK time (and on BBC America at 8 pm ET, unless they also decide to air with the BBC, too). Now here's a look at a special trailer looking back on Whittaker's run as a prelude to what's to come in less than a week:

During a recent interview with Doctor Who Magazine #538 (which you should be ordering, and you can do that here), Whittaker was asked about the possibility of returning as the Doctor (like David Tennant is doing for new/returning showrunner Russell T Davies' 60th-anniversary events). "I would love to, yeah," Whittaker responded. "I know I should probably be more mysterious about it. But I'm putting it out there that I'm available. If anyone's reading this, who's involved in 'Doctor Who.'" And when she was reminded that Davies is a frequent DWM reader, Whittaker shifted her focus in his direction with, "Russell, I'm here!" Here's a look back at the official trailer (and if that scream at the end doesn't break your heart, then you might be missing one):