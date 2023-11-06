Posted in: BBC, Disney+, Doctor Who, Preview, TV | Tagged: bbc, disney plus, doctor who, Millie Gibson, Ncuti Gatwa

Doctor Who: Disney+ Apparently Confirms "Holiday Special" Date, Title

In a social media post from earlier today, Disney+ apparently confirmed the date & title of the upcoming Doctor Who "holiday special."

With all of this talk of the upcoming three-episode 60th-anniversary event, let's not forget that Showrunner Russell T. Davies, BBC & Disney+'s Doctor Who will be kicking off a new series of adventures sooner than you think. But it won't begin with a new series of adventures in 2024 (Series 1, apparently) starring Ncuti Gatwa's Fifteenth Doctor and Millie Gibson's Ruby Sunday. After getting a chance to check out Gatwa during the anniversary celebration, the new era gets underway with an upcoming Christmas Special. And now – thanks to a social media post from Disney+ – it looks like we have a title and date to go with. First up, the special's title is listed as Doctor Who Holiday Special: The Church on Ruby Road, with December 25th set as the date. Clearly, we're getting that "Ruby" connection to Gibson's companion – but is it now running as a "Holiday Special" instead of a "Christmas Special"? Could it be a title change strictly for Disney+ as a way of observing all holidays?

Here's a look at the key art that was released by the streaming service earlier today, apparently confirming the date of the "holiday special" and the title:

Here's a look back at Murray Gold, Segun Akinola, and the BBC National Orchestra performing our upcoming Doctor's new theme – along with some words from RTD near the end:

Never going to get tired of listening to the Fifteenth Doctor's Theme 😍🧡 We're celebrating 60 years of #DoctorWho, featuring music from Murray Gold and Segun Akinola, all performed by the @BBCNOW orchestra in Cardiff's Hoddinott Hall 🎵 pic.twitter.com/o3UmOOkYjZ — Doctor Who (@bbcdoctorwho) October 13, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Here's a look back at a video showcasing Gold & Akinola's new take on the Doctor Who theme:

📢: THIS IS THE WORLD PREMIERE OF THE NEW DOCTOR WHO THEME TUNE!!! pic.twitter.com/UFs6xDOvx5 — Doctor Who (@bbcdoctorwho) October 12, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Along with Jemma Redgrave (Kate Lethbridge-Stewart), Aneurin Barnard (Roger ap Gwilliam), and Jack Forsyth-Noble (Will), Doctor Who Magazine #589 also confirmed that Bhav Joshi (Wedding Season), Eilidh Loan (Traces), Pete MacHale (Gangs of London), Miles Yekinni (Slow Horses), and Hemi Yeroham (Mamma Mia!) have joined the cast for the new series. In addition, Jinkx Monsoon (RuPaul's Drag Race) was also confirmed to have joined the cast – followed by Jonathan Groff (Glee, Mindhunter) and Indira Varma (Obsession, Game of Thrones) – as The Duchess – in May 2023. Bonnie Langford was confirmed to be returning as Melanie Bush in June 2023, along with Lenny Rush (Am I Being Unreasonable) as Morris. In early August 2023, we also learned that Gemma Arrowsmith (Gemma Arrowsmith Sketched Out) and Mary Malone (Vera, The Prince) had joined the Christmas Special – while Majid Mehdizadeh-Valoujerdy (Hollyoaks) and Billy Brayshaw (Still So Awkward) had joined the Series 14 cast. On the writing side, we learned late last month that Kate Herron (Loki, Sex Education) & Briony Redman (Pont Brec) had co-written the episode that Groff and Varma are starring in during the upcoming series.

