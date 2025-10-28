Posted in: BBC, Current News, Disney+, TV | Tagged: doctor who

Doctor Who, Disney Split Confirmed; 2026 Christmas Special Announced

The BBC announced that Disney will not produce the next series of Doctor Who, and Russell T. Davies is writing a Christmas Special for 2026.

Article Summary Disney is ending its co-production on Doctor Who; BBC remains fully committed to the iconic series.

Russell T Davies will write a brand-new Doctor Who Christmas Special, airing in 2026.

Spin-off The War Between the Land and the Sea set for BBC premiere later this year.

BBC execs reassure fans that Doctor Who’s future is secure and more series plans are on the way.

Doctor Who fans who have been awaiting word on what the future will hold for the beloved long-running series got an answer on Tuesday, with the BBC announcing that Disney will no longer be a co-producer moving forward. "With Disney+ confirming they will not be partnering on the next season of the sci-fi show, the BBC remains fully committed to the show and will announce plans for the next series in due course to ensure the Doctor's adventures continue," read the statement that was released. Along with confirming that spinoff The War Between the Land and the Sea would hit BBC iPlayer and BBC One later this year (reportedly in December) and that a brand-new animation series for CBeebies was in development, it was also announced that the series will be back for Christmas 2026 with a special episode written by Russell T Davies.

Lindsay Salt, Director of Drama, BBC, stated, "We'd like to thank Disney+ for being terrific global partners and collaborators over the past two seasons, and for the upcoming 'The War Between the Land and the Sea.' The BBC remains fully committed to 'Doctor Who,' which continues to be one of our most loved dramas, and we are delighted that Russell T Davies has agreed to write us another spectacular Christmas special for 2026. We can assure fans, the Doctor is not going anywhere, and we will be announcing plans for the next series in due course, which will ensure the TARDIS remains at the heart of the BBC."

Speaking with BBC Radio Wales earlier this month, EP Jane Tranter wasn't letting writer Robert Shearman's (2005's "Dalek") "As dead as we've ever known it" comment about the show go unchecked. "'As dead as we've ever known.' That's really rude, actually. And really untrue," Tranter shared. "The plans for 'Doctor Who' are really simply this: the BBC and BBC Studios had a partnership with Disney+ for 26 episodes. We are currently 21 episodes down into that 26-episode run. We have got another five episodes of [spin-off series] 'The War Between The Land And The Sea' to come. At some point after that, decisions will be made together with all of us about what the future of 'Doctor Who' entails."

"It's a 60-year-old franchise. It's been going for 20 years nonstop since we brought it back in 2005 [when I worked at the BBC]. You would expect it to change, wouldn't you?" Tranter continued. "Nothing continues the same always, or it shouldn't continue the same always. So it will change in some form or another. But the one thing we can all be really clear of is that the Doctor will be back and everyone, including me, including all of us, just has to wait patiently to see when — and who."

Tranter's comments come approximately two months after Kate Phillips, BBC Chief Content Officer, and Lindsay Salt, Director, BBC Drama, addressed the show's future during the Edinburgh TV Festival. "Any Whovians out there, rest assured – 'Doctor Who' is going nowhere," Phillips noted at the event. While acknowledging that "The Beeb" and "The Mouse" have had a "great partnership," Phillips added: "With or without Disney, 'Doctor Who' will still be on the BBC … The TARDIS is going nowhere." While there were no updates at the moment, Salt added that the BBC will "always stay committed" to the long-running series.

