Doctor Who: Gatwa Shows Off Classic Look; Our "Hooded Figure" Theory

We have a theory about the hooded figure in an image from the Doctor Who Christmas Special; Ncuti Gatwa shows off his Classic Doctor look.

At this point, it feels like we're about 12 preview images away from having a complete flipbook version of Russell T. Davies's Ncuti Gatwa (Fifteenth Doctor) & Millie Gibson (Ruby Sunday)- starring Doctor Who Christmas Special, "The Church on Ruby Road." But before we get to them, a quick dive into our dumpster fires of random speculation. While we haven't seen the episode yet – making it tough to make a call based on anything but a hunch – we're going to put it out there that the robed figure below who appears about ready to drop off a baby Ruby (Gibson) is going to turn out to be… Gibson's Ruby. Don't ask us to get into all of the "timey-wimey" details – suffice it to say, it feels like what happened in Ruby's past needs to happen. Here's a look:

And since we're ending the mini image gallery with a look at Gatwa, it feels only right that we give him a chance to give us a "tour" of the Fifteenth Doctor's "Classic" look (we're big fans of the trainers):

Doctor Who: "The Church on Ruby Road": A Christmas Special Preview

"The Church on Ruby Road" sees the Doctor (Gatwa) come face-to-face with the mythical and mysterious goblins as his life collides with Ruby Sunday (Gibson). Little is known about Ruby Sunday, as she was abandoned on Christmas Eve as a baby. Now living with her mum, Carla, and grandmother, Cherry, her world is about to be turned upside down when she encounters the Doctor – and the two set off on their first adventure together. Joining Gatwa & Millie Gibson (Ruby Sunday) for showrunner Russell T. Davies's special are Davina McCall (playing herself), Michelle Greenidge (Ruby's mum Carla), Angela Wynter (Ruby's grandmother Cherry), and Anita Dobson as Mrs. Flood. Now, here's a look at the trailers that were previously released by the BBC & Disney+ – as well as a sneak preview of the Doctor & Ruby getting to know one another:

And don't forget that composer Murray Gold & Davies teamed up for an original song for the special "The Goblin Song":

And here's a look at Gold, Segun Akinola, and the BBC National Orchestra performing the new theme – along with some words from RTD near the end:

Never going to get tired of listening to the Fifteenth Doctor's Theme 😍🧡 We're celebrating 60 years of #DoctorWho, featuring music from Murray Gold and Segun Akinola, all performed by the @BBCNOW orchestra in Cardiff's Hoddinott Hall 🎵 pic.twitter.com/o3UmOOkYjZ — Doctor Who (@bbcdoctorwho) October 13, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Here's a look back at a video showcasing Gold & Akinola's new take on the theme:

📢: THIS IS THE WORLD PREMIERE OF THE NEW DOCTOR WHO THEME TUNE!!! pic.twitter.com/UFs6xDOvx5 — Doctor Who (@bbcdoctorwho) October 12, 2023 Show Full Tweet

