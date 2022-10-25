Doctor Who: Gatwa Tries TARDIS On For Size; Disney Synergy In Action

In honor of the news that Disney+ will be the exclusive home for the BBC's Doctor Who outside of the UK & Ireland beginning in late 2023, the upcoming 15th Doctor, Ncuti Gatwa, has been making the media rounds today to promote the game-changing news. That means Russell T. Davies' upcoming three-episode, David Tennant & Gatwa-starring, 60th-Anniversary event will air on the BBC and the streaming service in November 2023. To help get the word out, Gatwa was able to take advantage of that new "corporate synergy" to visit Kelly Ripa & Ryan Seacrest's morning talk show. In the clip, Gatwa not only shares how it feels to be taking on the role but also how much more exposure the show will get with its new Disney+ deal. But most important? We learn how Gatwa's mother responded to the news that they would be leading the British institution.

In the following featurette that was released earlier today, Gatwa offers a little backstory on the Doctor before expressing their excitement over the role, as well as sharing where they would take the TARDIS and which villains catch their eye:

"If you thought the appearance of David Tennant was a shock, we've got plenty more surprises on the way! The path to Ncuti's Fifteenth Doctor is laden with mystery, horror, robots, puppets, danger, and fun! And how is it connected to the return of the wonderful Donna Noble? How, what, and why? We're giving you a year to speculate, and then all hell lets loose!" Davies shared in a statement when the first teaser was released, confirming the Doctor's new "lineage." Now, here's a look at the new logo for the long-running show's new era that was also released earlier today: