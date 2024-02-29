Posted in: BBC, Disney+, Doctor Who, Preview, TV | Tagged: bbc, disney plus, doctor who, Millie Gibson, Ncuti Gatwa, preview

Doctor Who: Genesis Lysea, Gwïon Morris Jones Set for New Series

Doctor Who: Russell T. Davies announced that Genesis Lysea (Shadow & Bone) and Gwïon Morris Jones (The Winter King) have joined the cast.

With only a little more than two months to go until the first season of Showrunner Russell T. Davies's Ncuti Gatwa (Fifteenth Doctor) & Millie Gibson (Ruby Sunday)-starring Doctor Who hits our screens, we have some casting news to pass along – courtesy of the newest edition of Doctor Who Magazine. "As the heat rises and May gets closer, it's exciting to reveal even more cast names," RTD shared in DWM – adding, "Bear in mind we've still got big surprises to come!" That included announcing that Genesis Lysea (Shadow & Bone, A Discovery of Witness) had joined the cast in an undisclosed role. "To ramp up your anticipation, it's a joy to welcome Genesis Lynea on board. It was a great delight for me to work with Genesis on an ITV series called 'You and Me' in 2023, and so much fun to work with her again, so soon, in a very different role." In addition, we also learned that Gwïon Morris Jones (The Winter King) had joined the cast.

And here's a look back at the teaser trailer that was released on Christmas Day for Season 1, with Doctor Who set to return to BBC, BBC iPlayer & Disney+ screens in May 2024:

Doctor Who: Looking Ahead to Season 1 & Season 2

A big update on Christmas Day, with the official teaser & press release for Season 1 confirming Yasmin Finney returning as Rose Noble. Along with Jemma Redgrave (Kate Lethbridge-Stewart), Aneurin Barnard (Roger ap Gwilliam), and Jack Forsyth-Noble (Will), Doctor Who Magazine #589 also confirmed that Bhav Joshi (Wedding Season), Eilidh Loan (Traces), Pete MacHale (Gangs of London), Miles Yekinni (Slow Horses), and Hemi Yeroham (Mamma Mia!) have joined the cast for the new series. In addition, Jinkx Monsoon (RuPaul's Drag Race) was also confirmed to have joined the cast – followed by Jonathan Groff (Glee, Mindhunter) and Indira Varma (Obsession, Game of Thrones) – as The Duchess – in May 2023.

Bonnie Langford was confirmed to be returning as Melanie Bush in June 2023, along with Lenny Rush (Am I Being Unreasonable) as Morris. In early August 2023, we also learned that Gemma Arrowsmith (Gemma Arrowsmith Sketched Out) and Mary Malone (Vera, The Prince) had joined the Christmas Special – while Majid Mehdizadeh-Valoujerdy (Hollyoaks) and Billy Brayshaw (Still So Awkward) had joined the Series 14 cast. In November 2023, we also learned that Nicola Coughlan (Derry Girls, Bridgerton) was set to guest star in the 2024 Christmas Special. On the writing side, we learned late last month that Kate Herron (Loki, Sex Education) & Briony Redman (Pont Brec) had co-written the episode that Groff and Varma are starring in during the upcoming series.

