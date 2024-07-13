Posted in: Audio Dramas, BBC, Doctor Who, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: bbc, big finish, disney plus, doctor who

Doctor Who: Jodie Whittaker, Mandip Gill Set for New Adventures

Big Finish Production had been telling us that it had some big plans in store to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the company producing full-cast Doctor Who audio dramas. Earlier today, it made that point again in a very big way with the news that Jodie Whittaker's Thirteenth Doctor and Mandip Gill's Yasmin "Yaz" Khan are returning for a series of new audio adventures. That's right, Whittaler and Gill will be starring in a series of twelve, hour-long, full-cast audio drama adventures in time and space – with Doctor Who: The Thirteenth Doctor Adventures being released starting in July 2025.

"I'm over the moon to be joining Big Finish for more adventures in the TARDIS. Recording the Thirteenth Doctor and Yaz is a really lovely thing to revisit. One of the things Mandip and I used to love on 'Doctor Who' was getting in, doing a new episode, and meeting a brand-new cast. I just can't wait to step back into the boots, pull on the coat and get cracking. One thing's for sure, it's going to be brilliant," Whittaker shared about the news. Gill added, "'Doctor Who' has been a huge part of my career and personal life, and I am looking forward to seeing how I can further enrich my character through this exhilarating series. To be able to work with Jodie again is a dream come true; we have such a special friendship – I'm sure the recordings will be filled with laughter."

'"This year, Big Finish is celebrating its 25th anniversary of producing full-cast 'Doctor Who' audio drama – so, when we were granted the licence to create new stories set during the Thirteenth Doctor's era, we immediately set to work," noted Jason Haigh-Ellery, Chairman, Big Finish. "I am delighted that the inimitable Jodie and Mandip have decided to return to their roles with us, and I'm excited to welcome them to Big Finish. Alongside our two other forthcoming series for the Fugitive Doctor [Jo Martin] and the Master [Sacha Dhawan], 2025 has never looked brighter for the Thirteenth Doctor and her fam." Big Finish's Creative Director, Nicholas Briggs, added: "Jodie and Mandip were so welcoming to me when I worked on set with them in the TV show, so I'm looking forward to repaying the compliment. They're lovely people, and they're full of enthusiasm for this project."

Doctor Who: The Thirteenth Doctor Adventures – What You Need to Know

Now that you've settled down from the excitement, here's the "fine print" you need to know about how to order

Big Finish listeners can now pre-order The Thirteenth Doctor Adventures, starting at just £11.99 (per story on collector's edition CD + download) or £9.99 (download only) exclusively from www.bigfinish.com.

A complete series multibuy bundle of all twelve releases is also available to pre-order at the specially discounted price of £126 (on collector's edition CD + download) or £102 (download only), again exclusively from the Big Finish website.

All the above prices include the special pre-order discount and are subject to change after general release.

IMPORTANT: Big Finish is currently operating a digital-first release schedule. The mail-out of collector's edition CDs may be delayed due to factors beyond our control, but all purchases of this release unlock a digital copy that can be immediately downloaded or played on the Big Finish app from the release date.

