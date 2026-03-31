Posted in: BBC, streaming, TV | Tagged: doctor who

Doctor Who "Lost" Episodes Hit BBC iPlayer on April 3rd: Preview Clip

The "lost" Doctor Who episodes "The Nightmare Begins" and "Devil's Planet" are set to hit BBC iPlayer on April 3rd. Here's a quick preview...

Article Summary Two lost Doctor Who episodes, "The Nightmare Begins" and "Devil's Planet," hit BBC iPlayer on April 3, 2026.

The episodes come from "The Daleks' Master Plan" serial, starring William Hartnell as the First Doctor.

Film is Fabulous! confirms no more lost Doctor Who episodes are being held back or actively searched for.

Recovered episodes include four already in archives; restored versions may support future restorations.

Ever since the news broke that two "lost" Doctor Who episodes had been recovered, fans have been clamoring to know when they would be hitting BBC IPlayer. Earlier today, it was announced that the chapters from "The Daleks' Master Plan" ("The Nightmare Begins" and "Devil's Planet, "both originally airing in 1965) would land on the streaming service at 6 am GMT on April 3rd. Along with William Hartnell's First Doctor and Peter Purves's assistant, Steven Taylor, we've got a whole lot of Daleks and the first appearance of the great Nicholas Courtney, pre-Brigadier Alistair Lethbridge Stewart.

Here's a look at the announcement regarding the streaming date for the recovered "lost" episodes, along with a clip from "The Nightmare Begins":

🗞️🚨 Breaking news! The two 'missing' Doctor Who episodes from THE DALEKS' MASTER PLAN will be materialising on BBC iPlayer on 3rd April at 6am! 🎞️ This clip is from The Nightmare Begins, one of the two missing episodes discovered! It also features a first Doctor Who… pic.twitter.com/MEJ5SjZJMa — Doctor Who (@bbcdoctorwho) March 31, 2026 Show Full Tweet

Doctor Who on BBC iPlayer Film is Fabulous! are delighted to confirm the two episodes of 'The Daleks' Master Plan', which were recovered from a private film collection, will be available on BBC iPlayer from 6am, on Friday 3rd April. This is earlier than previously suggested. pic.twitter.com/YSZZlkKwSq — filmisfabulous (@filmisfabulous) March 31, 2026 Show Full Tweet

The topic of more "lost" episodes potentially being found was addressed by Film is Fabulous! in an online statement offering further clarity on their initial release about the recovered episodes. The two biggest topics addressed are the rumors that Film is Fabulous! is holding back news on more recovered episodes until the April 4th screening of "The Nightmare Begins" and "Devil's Planet" (it's not), and that it's actively searching for additional missing episodes of Doctor Who – here's a look:

No, Film is Fabulous! Is Not Holding Back Any More Recovered Episodes: "Film is Fabulous! do not have any other missing episodes of Doctor Who. We are not holding any missing episodes back to announce at the special screening on Saturday, 4th April 2026. Film is Fabulous! do not discuss the details of elderly private collectors, or the films in their collections, with third parties. John Franklin and Prof. Justin Smith are the only members of the team who know the facts, and they will not disclose this information, even during interviews with the media."

Film is Fabulous! Isn't Searching for Lost Episodes Because That's Not Its Function: "Film is Fabulous! is not 'searching' for missing episodes of Doctor Who. The primary function of the team is to preserve vulnerable film collections held privately in the U.K."

Film is Fabulous! also revealed that the collection that included the two lost episodes also included the following episodes:

"The deceased enthusiast's private collection contained a total of six episodes of Doctor Who. In addition to the two missing episodes listed above, the following episodes were also recovered: The Survivors (Broadcast: 28th December 1963) The Escape (Broadcast: 4th January 1964) The Web Planet (Broadcast: 13th February 1965) The Executioners (Broadcast: 22nd May 1965) The four episodes of Doctor Who listed above are already held by the BBC Archives. However, the original 16mm prints recovered by Film is Fabulous! will be returned to the BBC, as they might provide a superior source for future restorations. Neither the original 16mm prints, nor the cans with labels, are for sale to private individuals."

Written by Dalek creator Terry Nation, the serial also features an early appearance from Nicholas Courtney in his pre-Brigadier Lethbridge-Stewart days. Film is Fabulous! (FIF) is sponsoring a special screening of the two episodes in London on April 4th, with Purves as the guest of honor (though no details for the event have been released so far). On the same day as the screening, the two restored Doctor Who episodes will also be available on BBC iPlayer (no word yet on if there will be any viewing options for those outside of BBC iPlayer's reach – possibly as a physical release, digital download, or something along those lines).

Noreen Adams, Director of BBC Archives, had this to say about the news: "We're thrilled to have worked with the team at Film is Fabulous! to bring these lost Doctor Who episodes to viewers on BBC iPlayer this Easter. BBC Archives has been working to restore the original recordings and update these to broadcast quality, ensuring fans can enjoy a little extra treat with their Easter Eggs this April."

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