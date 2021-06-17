Doctor Who: Mandip Gill Shares Jodie Whittaker's Birthday Mode Look

While the upcoming 13th Series of the BBC's Doctor Who might be lacking in episodes (because of COVID-related constraints, the season will only run eight episodes), it has definitely not been lacking in rumors. To say that the dumpster fires of mindless speculation have raged bright enough for the very gods themselves to take notice would be… well, an understatement because that was a bit of hyperbole but you know what we mean. Bleeding Cool covered the rumor mill recently, with "spoilers" ranging from Jodie Whittaker, Mandip Gill, and showrunner Chris Chibnall leaving to Jo Martin returning to there being two Doctors to Dan (John Bishop) actually being the Master. The scary part, We thought we were making up that last one in our previous post. Nope. So instead of diving into something that actually impacts folks personally and has real-world implication? We're offering you your moment of Zen in the form of Gill sharing a look at Whittaker celebrating her birthday on the set on Thursday via Instagram Stories- and you check out a look below

As we mentioned earlier, Chibnall and the team are already hard at work on Series 13 production, revealing earlier this year, "We're filming as we speak. We've got lots of new characters, new monsters, some old ones coming back. We're only a few weeks in. It's very different, but we obviously have to work in a very different way, under COVID protocols. So, it's not without its challenges, but every series of 'Doctor Who' has had its challenges. At the moment, everybody's smiling." Now for the question that we're sure he's going to hear a lot over the next several months: so when will viewers be able to see it? Surprisingly, it sounds like Chibnall does know- it's just that there are some "higher powers" out there who would prefer he stay quiet for now. "Yeah, I've got an idea," Chibnall answered with a laugh. "But Charlotte Moore (BBC Chief Content Officer) would send 'the boys' round if I told you any hints. As soon as finish it, I promise we'll put it on telly straight away."