Doctor Who: Ncuti Gatwa & Millie Gibson Go Swinging '60s in New Image

With production currently underway on a new series of adventures from the BBC & Disney+'s Doctor Who, fans were treated to how Jinkx Monsoon's (RuPaul's Drag Race, RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars, Sketchy Queens; Chicago on Broadway) big bad – billed as "the Doctor's most powerful enemy yet" – will look. But this time around, we see that showrunner Russell T. Davies has new Doctor Ncuti Gatwa and new companion Millie Gibson (Ruby Sunday) back on set and sporting some sweet swinging '60s clothes – check it out below:

And here's a look at more images from the Doctor & Ruby's swinging '60s photo shoot:

What and when is going on here? 🎥 A first look at the Doctor and Ruby, as they arrive in the swinging 60s! Filming continues on the new series of #DoctorWho

And here's a look back at Monsoon's character look reveal from yesterday:

"In a galaxy of comets and supernovas, here comes the biggest star of all. Jinkx Monsoon is on a collision course with the TARDIS, and 'Doctor Who' will never be the same again," Davies said in a statement when the news was first announced earlier this month. "I'm honored, thrilled, and utterly excited to join 'Doctor Who!' Russell T Davies is a visionary and a brilliant writer — I can't wait to get into the weeds with him and the crew! I hope there's room in the TARDIS for my luggage," Monsoon added. Here's a look at the teaser that was released alongside the two preview images:

Davies congratulated Gatwa on the honor of leading the RadioTimes.com's TV 100 2022 list and used his time to make sure Doctor Who fans know just how much they're going to love what Gatwa's bringing to the long-running franchise. "Sometimes you know you've got a secret. And you hold it close to your chest and let it burn because secrets are so delicious," Davies shared with RadioTimes while addressing Gatwa's win. "I've got that right now because my secret is seeing Ncuti with Millie Gibson on the rushes of 'Doctor Who' every single day, and oh my God, this is so good!" As for what Gatwa is bringing specifically to the iconic role, Davies teased that viewers should expect something old & something new. "I can promise you a completely new Doctor, and yet a Doctor utterly faithful to the 60 years that came before. Soon, the secret will be out, and we'll all be dancing!" Along with Jemma Redgrave (Kate Lethbridge-Stewart), Aneurin Barnard (Roger ap Gwilliam), and Jack Forsyth-Noble (Will), Doctor Who Magazine #589 also confirmed that Bhav Joshi (Wedding Season), Eilidh Loan (Traces), Pete MacHale (Gangs of London), Miles Yekinni (Slow Horses), and Hemi Yeroham (Mamma Mia!) have joined the cast.