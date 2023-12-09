Posted in: BBC, Disney+, Doctor Who, Preview, TV | Tagged: bbc, catherine tate, david tennant, doctor who, Millie Gibson, Ncuti Gatwa

Doctor Who: New Ncuti Gatwa/TARDIS Images; "The Giggle" BTS Featurette

Along with a spoiler-filled look behind the scenes of Doctor Who: "The Giggle," the BBC also released new images of Ncuti Gatwa in the TARDIS.

Article Summary Behind-the-scenes look at Doctor Who's "The Giggle" teases game-changing events.

New images of Ncuti Gatwa as the Fifteenth Doctor in the TARDIS released by the BBC.

Christmas special "The Church on Ruby Road" introduces Millie Gibson's Ruby Sunday.

Cast and guest stars for the upcoming Doctor Who series and specials also revealed.

On December 25th (on BBC One, BBC iPlayer & Disney+), the Doctor Who Christmas special "The Church on Ruby Road" sees Ncuti Gatwa's Doctor coming face-to-face with the mythical & mysterious goblins – and with Millie Gibson's mysterious Ruby Sunday. But before that could happen, there was the not-so-small matter of the David Tennant & Catherine Tate-starring "The Giggle" to address. To say that showrunner Russell T. Davies shook up the "Whoniverse" in some amazingly game-changing ways would be an understatement, changes that impact the show's 60 years – and the 60 years still to come. Now, we're getting a chance to learn how the episode came together from Tennant, Tate, Gatwa, Davies, Neil Patrick Harris (Toymaker), and others – so we're throwing on the "MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD!" sign and throwing down an image spoiler buffer because the following featurette is oozing with spoilers… but we're not just throwing down any images. How about some official looks at Gatwa's Fifteenth Doctor in the TARDIS? We thought that you might approve:

Here's a look behind the scenes at "The Giggle," followed by a look at what's ahead with Doctor Who Christmas special "The Church on Ruby Road":

Joining Gatwa & Gibson for showrunner Russell T. Davies's special are Davina McCall (playing herself), Michelle Greenidge (Ruby's mum Carla), Angela Wynter (Ruby's grandmother Cherry), and Anita Dobson as Mrs. Flood. "It is beyond an honour to be asked to appear in not only Doctor Who but also Ncuti's first episode as the new Doctor. It was such an extraordinary experience, and Russell has written you all a Christmas delight! Now I just can't wait for everyone to see it!" McCall shared in a statement. Davies added, "From Day One in this job, I wanted 'Doctor Who' back on Christmas Day! And with Ncuti, Millie, Davina, and the Goblin King, I hope it's a feast for all the family!"

Doctor Who: Looking Ahead to Series 14/Series 1 & Series 15/Series 2

Along with Jemma Redgrave (Kate Lethbridge-Stewart), Aneurin Barnard (Roger ap Gwilliam), and Jack Forsyth-Noble (Will), Doctor Who Magazine #589 also confirmed that Bhav Joshi (Wedding Season), Eilidh Loan (Traces), Pete MacHale (Gangs of London), Miles Yekinni (Slow Horses), and Hemi Yeroham (Mamma Mia!) have joined the cast for the new series. In addition, Jinkx Monsoon (RuPaul's Drag Race) was also confirmed to have joined the cast – followed by Jonathan Groff (Glee, Mindhunter) and Indira Varma (Obsession, Game of Thrones) – as The Duchess – in May 2023.

Bonnie Langford was confirmed to be returning as Melanie Bush in June 2023, along with Lenny Rush (Am I Being Unreasonable) as Morris. In early August 2023, we also learned that Gemma Arrowsmith (Gemma Arrowsmith Sketched Out) and Mary Malone (Vera, The Prince) had joined the Christmas Special – while Majid Mehdizadeh-Valoujerdy (Hollyoaks) and Billy Brayshaw (Still So Awkward) had joined the Series 14 cast. In November 2023, we also learned that Nicola Coughlan (Derry Girls, Bridgerton) was set to guest star in the 2024 Christmas Special. On the writing side, we learned late last month that Kate Herron (Loki, Sex Education) & Briony Redman (Pont Brec) had co-written the episode that Groff and Varma are starring in during the upcoming series.

And here's a look at Gold, Segun Akinola, and the BBC National Orchestra performing our upcoming Doctor's new theme – along with some words from RTD near the end:

Never going to get tired of listening to the Fifteenth Doctor's Theme 😍🧡 We're celebrating 60 years of #DoctorWho, featuring music from Murray Gold and Segun Akinola, all performed by the @BBCNOW orchestra in Cardiff's Hoddinott Hall 🎵 pic.twitter.com/o3UmOOkYjZ — Doctor Who (@bbcdoctorwho) October 13, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Here's a look back at a video showcasing Gold & Akinola's new take on the Doctor Who theme:

📢: THIS IS THE WORLD PREMIERE OF THE NEW DOCTOR WHO THEME TUNE!!! pic.twitter.com/UFs6xDOvx5 — Doctor Who (@bbcdoctorwho) October 12, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!