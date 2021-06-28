Doctor Who: Olly Alexander's Agent Exterminates New Doctor Rumors

As production on the upcoming abbreviated 13th Series of the BBC's Doctor Who rolls along (even taking time out for Mandip Gill, John Bishop, showrunner Chris Chibnall, and the rest of the crew to offer Jodie Whittaker a right proper "birthday"), the rumors of Whittaker's departure after the upcoming season and who would replace her have been keeping the dumpster fires of random speculation raging for weeks. The recent round of "let's toss out a name" saw the return of It's A Sin! star Olly Alexander's name to the front pages. But even as buzz continued to grow over the past few days (though Bleeding Cool's very own Adi Tantimedh had his doubts), there's really nothing better than getting the intel from the one person who all this buzz is about. Or in this case, the one person who all this buzz is about's agent.

While tabloids had a deal close (just "thrashing out final details"), Alexander's agent Martha Kinn took to Instagram to exterminate the rumors. In an Instagram Stories post, Kinn posted an image of the TARDIS along with the statement, "Even though Olly is often contacted by Cybermen, I'm afraid I have to exterminate this speculation. As nice as it is to see interest in this story regenerate, it just isn't true. As Ood as it might sound, Olly is focusing on his music, for the time being."

As we mentioned earlier, Chibnall and the Doctor Who crew are already hard at work on Series 13 production, revealing earlier this year, "We're filming as we speak. We've got lots of new characters, new monsters, some old ones coming back. We're only a few weeks in. It's very different, but we obviously have to work in a very different way, under COVID protocols. So, it's not without its challenges, but every series of 'Doctor Who' has had its challenges. At the moment, everybody's smiling." Now for the question that we're sure he's going to hear a lot over the next several months: so when will viewers be able to see it? Surprisingly, it sounds like Chibnall does know- it's just that there are some "higher powers" out there who would prefer he stay quiet for now. "Yeah, I've got an idea," Chibnall answered with a laugh. "But Charlotte Moore (BBC Chief Content Officer) would send 'the boys' round if I told you any hints. As soon as finish it, I promise we'll put it on telly straight away."

Bleeding Cool TV on Instagram: For all of the stuff too random and bizarre to make the site, make sure to follow us on Instagram (with an official launch on June 19): Bleeding Cool TV (@bleedingcooltv).

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.