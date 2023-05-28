Doctor Who Production Notes Update 60th Anniversary, Series 14 & More Doctor Who script editor Scott Handcock's production update offered interesting teases for Series 14, the 60th-anniversary special & more.

As we inch ever so closer to the fall, the buzz surrounding the BBC, Disney+ & Showrunner Russell T. Davies' Doctor Who continues to build. We have the upcoming 60th-anniversary event that marks the return of David Tennant as the Fourteenth Doctor (???) and Catherine Tate as Donna Noble. Following that, we have the return of the Christmas Special before Ncuti Gatwa's Fifteenth Doctor & Millie Gibson's Ruby Sunday take over the TARDIS full-time for a new series of adventures. Now, we're getting a better idea of how things are going, courtesy of script editor Scott Handcock's production diary for Doctor Who Magazine #591 (which you can order here). While there was a lot for investigative viewers to comb through for deeper details in this month's entry (so make sure to check it out), here's a look at the highlights that stood out.

Thursday, March 30th: Handcock references "a very special prop" arriving at Wolf Studios, "having travelled all the way from Glasgow in the name of charity."

Sunday, April 2nd: Davies delivers a fourth draft of Block Five's fifth episode.

Tuesday, April 4th: Handcock teases "the largest set we've built to date (taking up all of Stage 2)" for the next block and that Jamie Donoughue will be directing a "special sequence."

Monday, April 17th: Block Four producer Chris May & director Ben Chessell meet with Gatwa, Gibson, and Jinkx Monsoon for a "cast page turn" of the scripts for their upcoming shoot (as producers & the editorial team map out the script team and prep for the final filming block).

Tuesday, April 18th: Now, THIS is interesting. Handcock teases that Tennant spent part of his birthday filming promo stuff for the 60th-anniversary special event, where he was "reunited with two familiar actors from 2008." Hmmm… and let's not forget Handcock's other tease about shooting "the most expensive joke in 'Doctor Who's' history."

Wednesday, April 19th: We learn that Julie Anne Robinson wrapped on Block Three, Chessell began filming Block Four, Tennant continued his anniversary PR shoots, and Jinkx Monsoon's casting was announced (along with the tease of her teaming with "an unexpected name from the Tom Baker era").

Thursday, April 20th: On the same day we're treated to a look at Gatwa & Gibson's '60s looks, Davies submits "draft five of our opening Block Five episode."

Monday, April 24th: Murray Gold is announced as returning as composer, and a "fourth draft of our second Block Five episode is delivered today" as Block Four filming rolls on and writers' meetings continue.

Wednesday, April 26th: Location filming in Bristol on the Christmas special looks to be completed.

Thursday, April 27th: Along with it being Davies' birthday, the Block Four team returned to the studio "for some TARDIS action."

