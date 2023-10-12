Posted in: BBC, Doctor Who, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: bbc, disney plus, doctor who, russell t davies

Doctor Who: RTD Teases November Dates, Offers Series 15 Update & More

Doctor Who Showrunner Russell T. Davies teased three November dates to remember and something new for the 60th-anniversary; Series 15 update.

When November 1st hits, BBC, Disney+ & Showrunner Russell T. Davies's Doctor Who will be taking off to new heights in a number of ways. We have David Tennant (Fourteenth Doctor) & Catherine Tate (Donna Noble) returning for the three-episode 60th-anniversary event, followed by a Christmas Special before Ncuti Gatwa (Fifteenth Doctor) & Millie Gibson (Ruby Sunday) take the controls of the TARDIS for a new series of adventures. But just when you think you know everything there is to know, RTD has a few more tricks to offer. Checking in once again with his monthly column in Doctor Who Magazine #596 (subscribe here, please), RTD offered up some interesting teases & details on what fans can expect from not just the 60th-anniversary celebration but also the future of the "WHO-niverse" – including some interesting November dates to remember, something new (???) on the way, "Unleashed looking to arrive early, and a status report of Series 15 that sounds great. Here's a look at some of the highlights:

A November to Remember? While November 23rd will mark the long-running show's 60th anniversary, RTD confirmed that none of the the three specials will air on that date. "DATES to LOOK OUT FOR. November 1, November 17, November 23. And none of those is the date of the Specials' transmission!" RTD wrote. So what about those dates? November 1st is also the same date as when the series makes a major move over to BBC's Player. November 17th is also the same date as the BBC's "Charity in Need 2023" charity drive – a televised event that Doctor Who has a strong tradition with in the past. Maybe a new special segment? And then there's November 23rd… something new then, too? Because…

Something New This November? RTS teased that he was worried that they hadn't done enough for the 60th anniversary, so he came up with an idea "that will make you FIZZ!" Apparently, it involved three scriptwriters and was filmed in a studio during the latter half of September 2023.

"Doctor Who Unleashed" Arriving Early? It seems so, with RTD sharing that the behind-the-scenes show will be "popping up unexpectedly, briefly, well BEFORE [first special] 'The Star Beast' is shown"

Series 15 Update: With five of the nine scripts already complete, Series 15 production is underway – consisting of 8 regular episodes and a Christmas Special.

