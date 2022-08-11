Doctor Who: Russell T Davies Eyeing Return of Christmas Day Specials?

Unless you've been living in a universe in which the long-running BBC series doesn't exist, we're pretty sure you know what's ahead for the remainder of this year and next year when it comes to Doctor Who. After the current Doctor Jodie Whittaker and showrunner Chris Chibnall end their runs this fall, incoming/returning showrunner Russell T. Davies is putting together a 60th-anniversary celebration that includes David Tennant, Catherine Tate, Yasmin Finney, and Neil Patrick Harris. And then in 2023, new Doctor Ncuti Gatwa will be at the helm for a new series of adventures. But when Davies and Gatwa kick off Series 14, will it also include the show's return to having a Christmas Day special? The final Christmas Day special screened in 2017, before New Year's Day became the preferred holiday of choice. According to TV Zone and RadioTimes.com, Davies is reportedly "leading conversations" between the production and the BBC that would see the Christmas Day specials return beginning in 2023 (though the BBC has declined to comment).

"There aren't quite the words to describe how I'm feeling. A mix of deeply honoured, beyond excited and, of course, a little bit scared. This role and show mean so much to so many around the world, including myself, and each one of my incredibly talented predecessors has handled that unique responsibility and privilege with the utmost care. I will endeavour my utmost to do the same. Russell T Davies is almost as iconic as the Doctor himself, and being able to work with him is a dream come true," Gatwa said when the news of his casting as the 14th Doctor was first announced. "His writing is dynamic, exciting, incredibly intelligent and fizzing with danger. An actor's metaphorical playground. The entire team have been so welcoming and truly give their hearts to the show. And so, as much as it's daunting, I'm aware I'm joining a really supportive family. Unlike the Doctor, I may only have one heart, but I am giving it all to this show."

Davies added at the time, "The future is here, and it's Ncuti! Sometimes talent walks through the door, and it's so bright and bold and brilliant, I just stand back in awe and thank my lucky stars. Ncuti dazzled us, seized hold of the Doctor and owned those TARDIS keys in seconds. It's an honour to work with him and a hoot, I can't wait to get started. I'm sure you're dying to know more, but we're rationing ourselves for now, with the wonderful Jodie's epic finale yet to come. But I promise you, 2023 will be spectacular!" BBC CCO Charlotte Moore, Chief Content Officer, agreed, also adding at the time, "Ncuti has an incredible dynamism, he's a striking and fearless young actor whose talent and energy will set the world alight and take Doctor Who on extraordinary adventures under Russell T Davies' new era."