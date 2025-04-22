Posted in: BBC, Disney+, Opinion, TV, TV | Tagged: doctor who, opinion

Doctor Who S02E01: "The Robot Revolution" Viewing Numbers Released

Here are the seven-day viewing numbers for Doctor Who S02E01: "The Robot Revolution," along with some things for fans to keep in mind.

With BBC, Disney+, and Showrunner Russell T. Davies's Doctor Who S02E03: "The Well" set to hit screens this weekend, we have some viewing numbers to pass along regarding the season opener. Confirmed by Radio Times, the seven-day viewing numbers for S02E01: "The Robot Revolution" have it at 3.571 million viewers. In terms of the Top 50 shows for the week, it placed at number 21 in the UK. As for how it compares with the previous season, it stands as a drop from S01E01: "Space Babies." A couple of things. First, it will be interesting to see how the Live+28 numbers on it turn out. Second, it will be interesting to see what the final numbers for S02E02: "Lux" end up being. Though pulling in just 1.58 million viewers to BBC One on the night it aired (the lowest in the show's run), we live in a streaming world, so that number means very little until the BBC iPlayer and Disney+ numbers are factored in. While this season's opening episode received solid reviews, critics and viewers alike have been heaping praise on "Lux" for being a series-defining adventure – again, another factor to keep in mind.

Doctor Who Season 2 Episode 3: "The Well" Preview

Doctor Who Season 2 Episode 3: "The Well" Preview – Far in the future, on a tough, brutal planet, a devastated mining colony has only one survivor. To discover the truth, the Doctor (Ncuti Gatwa) and Belinda (Varada Sethu) must face absolute terror. Written by Russell T Davies and Sharma Angel Walfall and directed by Amanda Brotchie. Rose Ayling-Ellis, Caoilfhionn Dunne, Christopher Chung, Bethany Antonia, Annabel Brook, Luke Rhodri, Gaz Choudhry, Gary Pillai, Frankie Lipman, Jermaine Dominique, and Amy Tyger also star – and, of course, Anita Dobson's Mrs. Flood.

Joining Gatwa and Sethu for the second season are Millie Gibson, Rose Ayling-Ellis, Anita Dobson, Christopher Chung, Michelle Greenidge, Jonah Hauer-King, Ruth Madeley, Jemma Redgrave, Susan Twist, Freddie Fox, Kadiff Kirwan, Charlie Condou, Alan Cumming as the voice of Mr Ring-a-Ding, and English TV personalities Rylan Clark and Graham Norton. Now, here's a look at this season's episode titles:

"The Robot Revolution": Written by Russell T Davies, directed by Peter Hoar

"Lux": Written by Russell T Davies, directed by Amanda Brotchie

"The Well": Written by Russell T Davies & Sharma Angel Walfall, directed by Amanda Brotchie

"Lucky Day": Written by Pete McTighe, directed by Peter Hoar

"The Story & the Engine": Written by Inua Ellams, directed by Makalla McPherson

"The Interstellar Song Contest": Written by Juno Dawson, directed by Ben A. Williams

"Wish World": Written by Russell T Davies, directed by Alex Sanjiv Pillai

"The Reality War": Written by Russell T Davies, directed by Alex Sanjiv Pillai

