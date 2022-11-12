Doctor Who Script Editor Helps Us Solve Russell T. Davies IG Mystery

So the last time we checked in with how things were going with Russell T. Davies' now Disney-fueled Doctor Who, the showrunner was explaining why David Tennant didn't regenerate in the Thirteenth Doctor's clothes when he became the Fourteenth Doctor. But now we're getting a chance to look beyond the upcoming Tennant & Ncuti Gatwa-starring three-episode 60th anniversary event set for next November, courtesy of the show's script editor, Scott Handcock. While we've known for some time now that Gatwa will be taking over the controls of the TARDIS full-time with Series 14, what about companions?

In the most recent issue of Doctor Who Magazine, Handcock shared excerpts from his production diary where it was revealed that auditions for the next companion were held on Saturday, September 24th (which Davies posted about on that day without revealing what exactly was going on). "Secret companion auditions take place in London – with Ncuti in attendance!" Handcock's entry reads. So will we be seeing a companion or two (or three?) in the upcoming anniversary specials? Based on the calendar math, it seems unlikely since Handcock's production diary covers the time period between August 21st and September 29th, when edits of the three specials were sent to the BBC and Disney+. Based on what Handcock's entry, that explains what Davies was teasing in his Instagram post from that same day as the pieces slowly come together:

To help get the word out about the news that Disney+ would be the show's home outside of the U.K. and Ireland, Gatwa was able to take advantage of that new "corporate synergy" to visit Kelly Ripa & Ryan Seacrest's morning talk show. In the clip, Gatwa not only shares how it feels to be taking on the role but also how much more exposure the show will get with its new Disney+ deal. But most important? We learn how Gatwa's mother responded to the news that they would be leading the British institution:

In the following featurette, Gatwa offers a little backstory on the Doctor before expressing their excitement over the role, as well as sharing where they would take the TARDIS and which villains catch their eye:

And here's a look back at the teaser trailer released immediately after "The Power of the Daleks" for the upcoming three-episode 60th-anniversary event (set for November 2023):

"If you thought the appearance of David Tennant was a shock, we've got plenty more surprises on the way! The path to Ncuti's Fifteenth Doctor is laden with mystery, horror, robots, puppets, danger, and fun! And how is it connected to the return of the wonderful Donna Noble? How, what, and why? We're giving you a year to speculate, and then all hell lets loose!" Davies shared in a statement when the first teaser was released, confirming the Doctor's new "lineage." Now, here's a look at the new logo for the long-running show's new era: