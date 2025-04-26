Posted in: BBC, Disney+, TV | Tagged: doctor who

Doctor Who Season 2 Episode 4 "Lucky Day" Preview: Ruby Returns!

Millie Gibson's Ruby Sunday returns! Check out a preview of what's ahead with Showrunner Russell T. Davies's Doctor Who S02E04: "Lucky Day."

BBC, Disney+, and Showrunner Russell T. Davies's Ncuti Gatwa and Varada Sethu-starring Doctor Who isn't waiting to give fans a taste of what next week's chapter has to offer – with the biggest headline being that S02E04: "Lucky Day" sees the return of not only Millie Gibson's Ruby Sunday but also UNIT and… maybe a few surprises. Shortly after "The Well" hit streaming screens, we were treated to the latest edition of Doctor Who Unleashed – which includes a sneak peek at next week near the end of the show (around the 28:15 mark). We've included that in our preview rundown below, which also includes the official overview, episode trailer, and current image gallery (we know that's going to grow throughout the week).

Doctor Who Season 2 Episode 4: "Lucky Day" Preview

Doctor Who Season 2 Episode 4: "Lucky Day" – Ruby Sunday faces life back on Earth without the Doctor. But when a dangerous new threat emerges, can Ruby and UNIT save her new boyfriend, Conrad, from the terrifying Shreek? Directed by Peter Hoar and written by Pete McTighe, the episode also stars Jonah Hauer-King, Jemma Redgrave, Ruth Madeley, Michelle Greenidge, Angela Wynter, Faye McKeever, Benjamin Chivers, Kirsty Hoiles, Gethin Alderman, and (of course) Anita Dobson as Mrs. Flood.

Joining Gatwa and Sethu for the second season are Millie Gibson, Rose Ayling-Ellis, Anita Dobson, Christopher Chung, Michelle Greenidge, Jonah Hauer-King, Ruth Madeley, Jemma Redgrave, Susan Twist, Freddie Fox, Kadiff Kirwan, Charlie Condou, Alan Cumming as the voice of Mr Ring-a-Ding, English TV personalities Rylan Clark and Graham Norton, and others – including Anita Dobson's Mrs. Flood, of course. Now, here's a look at this season's episode titles:

"The Robot Revolution": Written by Russell T Davies, directed by Peter Hoar

"Lux": Written by Russell T Davies, directed by Amanda Brotchie

"The Well": Written by Russell T Davies & Sharma Angel Walfall, directed by Amanda Brotchie

"Lucky Day": Written by Pete McTighe, directed by Peter Hoar

"The Story & the Engine": Written by Inua Ellams, directed by Makalla McPherson

"The Interstellar Song Contest": Written by Juno Dawson, directed by Ben A. Williams

"Wish World": Written by Russell T Davies, directed by Alex Sanjiv Pillai

"The Reality War": Written by Russell T Davies, directed by Alex Sanjiv Pillai

