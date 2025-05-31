Posted in: BBC, Disney+, TV | Tagged: doctor who

Doctor Who Season 2 Finale: Farewell [SPOILER]! Welcome… [SPOILER]?!

[SPOILERS] saying goodbye and [SPOILERS] all smiles will be the big headline coming out of Doctor Who Season 2 finale "The Reality War."

During the week leading up to today's Season 2 finale of Showrunner Russell T. Davies's Ncuti Gatwa (The Fifteenth Doctor) and Varada Sethu (Belinda)-starring Doctor Who, we knew something big was on the way based on who was listed as appearing in S02E08: "The Reality War." We're talking about Ruby (Millie Gibson), The Rani (Archie Panjabi), Mrs. Flood (Anita Dobson), Conrad (Jonah Hauer-King), Shirley Bingham (Ruth Madeley), Carla Sunday (Michelle Greenidge), Poppy Sienna-Robyn (Mavanga-Phipps), Kate Lethbridge-Stewart (Jemma Redgrave), Susan Triad (Susan Twist), Colonel Christofer Ibrahim (Alexander Devrient), The Vlinx (Aidan Cook), Rose Noble (Yasmin Finney), Melanie Bush (Bonnie Langford), Cherry Sunday (Angela Wynter), and others.

While we're going to avoid spoilers for (a review and deep dive are on their way), we're going to say that there were definitely two appearances during the second season finale that fans are definitely going to be talking about – and neither of their names was on that list. At this point, we're going to throw on the "MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD!" sign and drop an image spoiler buffer before we let you know what went down at the end.

Again, we're purposefully keeping things vague to keep the spoiler impact as light as possible. After a whole lot of folks try to convince her that the earth is back and everything is great (minus a few "glitches," like Ernest Borgnine still being alive), Ruby forces them to realize that something significant is definitely not right (even referring back to her Christmas Special debut to demonstrate her point): Poppy doesn't exist. From there, The Doctor conceives of a plan to make things right – and all it requires is a little regeneration "spark." As you can imagine, pulling off something like that is going to attract attention – and that's when Jodie Whittaker's Thirteenth Doctor arrives. Yup. At first, we get the impression that she's there to warn or stop him, but a dramatic pause followed by a great hugging moment between the two would turn into a nice kick to the feels (and made us want to see more of them together).

Of course, things get worked out before some beautiful moments between The Doctor and Belinda (seriously, Gatwa could bring you to tears just reading the instructions to an IKEA bookshelf). Choosing to not be alone in the TARDIS before he lets loose with the regeneration flow (seriously, watch the episode), The Doctor steps outside the TARDIS to face the universe during his final moments as The Fifteenth Doctor – only to regenerate into Billie Piper. Yes, that very same Billie Piper, who goes from shocked to smiling before the credits roll. What could this mean? Is The Sixteenth Doctor going to be played by Piper? Will there be a third season?

