Doctor Who: Sonic Screwdriver Reveal Video Previews Christmas Special

The Fifteenth Doctor's sonic screwdriver reveal video also previews the Doctor Who Christmas Special. Plus, new preview images & more.

After the finale of the 60th-anniversary special event, we passed along some screencaps from the upcoming Doctor Who Christmas Special "The Church on Ruby Road" that offered an early look at the Fifteenth Doctor's (Ncuti Gatwa) sonic screwdriver. And then, earlier today, Bleeding Cool shared a hands-on look at the unique take on the iconic item just as BBC was sharing official images & a "tour video" featuring Gatwa. But there was a lot more going on than just a reveal, with the video featurette below also including some slips from the special – like when Gatwa's Doctor introduces the sonic screwdriver to Ruby Sunday (Millie Gibson). And for those of you seeing some similarities with a Sky TV remote? Well, Gatwa isn't seeing it…

And here's a look at Gatwa making it clear via Instagram Stories that there are big differences between the sonic screwdriver and a Sky TV remote:

And here's a look at Gatwa giving us a tour of the sonic screwdriver as well as some additional looks at "The Church on Ruby Road," hitting BBC One, BBC iPlayer & Disney+ on December 25th:

"The Church on Ruby Road" sees the Doctor (Gatwa) come face-to-face with the mythical and mysterious goblins as his life collides with Ruby Sunday (Gibson). Little is known about Ruby Sunday, as she was abandoned on Christmas Eve as a baby. Now living with her mum, Carla, and grandmother, Cherry, her world is about to be turned upside down when she encounters the Doctor – and the two set off on their first adventure together. Joining Gatwa & Millie Gibson (Ruby Sunday) for showrunner Russell T. Davies's special are Davina McCall (playing herself), Michelle Greenidge (Ruby's mum Carla), Angela Wynter (Ruby's grandmother Cherry), and Anita Dobson as Mrs. Flood:

Doctor Who: Looking Ahead to Series 14/Series 1 & Series 15/Series 2

Along with Jemma Redgrave (Kate Lethbridge-Stewart), Aneurin Barnard (Roger ap Gwilliam), and Jack Forsyth-Noble (Will), Doctor Who Magazine #589 also confirmed that Bhav Joshi (Wedding Season), Eilidh Loan (Traces), Pete MacHale (Gangs of London), Miles Yekinni (Slow Horses), and Hemi Yeroham (Mamma Mia!) have joined the cast for the new series. In addition, Jinkx Monsoon (RuPaul's Drag Race) was also confirmed to have joined the cast – followed by Jonathan Groff (Glee, Mindhunter) and Indira Varma (Obsession, Game of Thrones) – as The Duchess – in May 2023.

Bonnie Langford was confirmed to be returning as Melanie Bush in June 2023, along with Lenny Rush (Am I Being Unreasonable) as Morris. In early August 2023, we also learned that Gemma Arrowsmith (Gemma Arrowsmith Sketched Out) and Mary Malone (Vera, The Prince) had joined the Christmas Special – while Majid Mehdizadeh-Valoujerdy (Hollyoaks) and Billy Brayshaw (Still So Awkward) had joined the Series 14 cast. In November 2023, we also learned that Nicola Coughlan (Derry Girls, Bridgerton) was set to guest star in the 2024 Christmas Special. On the writing side, we learned late last month that Kate Herron (Loki, Sex Education) & Briony Redman (Pont Brec) had co-written the episode that Groff and Varma are starring in during the upcoming series.

And here's a look at Gold, Segun Akinola, and the BBC National Orchestra performing our upcoming Doctor's new theme – along with some words from RTD near the end:

Never going to get tired of listening to the Fifteenth Doctor's Theme 😍🧡 We're celebrating 60 years of #DoctorWho, featuring music from Murray Gold and Segun Akinola, all performed by the @BBCNOW orchestra in Cardiff's Hoddinott Hall 🎵 pic.twitter.com/o3UmOOkYjZ — Doctor Who (@bbcdoctorwho) October 13, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Here's a look back at a video showcasing Gold & Akinola's new take on the Doctor Who theme:

📢: THIS IS THE WORLD PREMIERE OF THE NEW DOCTOR WHO THEME TUNE!!! pic.twitter.com/UFs6xDOvx5 — Doctor Who (@bbcdoctorwho) October 12, 2023 Show Full Tweet

