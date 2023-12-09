Posted in: BBC, Doctor Who, Preview, Trailer, TV | Tagged: bbc, doctor who, Millie Gibson, Ncuti Gatwa, preview, russell t davies

Doctor Who: 15th Doctor's Sonic Screwdriver Unveiling This Sunday?

We may have gotten a look at the Fifteenth Doctor's sonic screwdriver in the Doctor Who Christmas Special trailer; full reveal on Sunday?

Article Summary New details on Fifteenth Doctor Ncuti Gatwa's sonic screwdriver possibly this Sunday.

London sculpture event celebrates Doctor Who's 60th with props reveal.

Christmas Special "The Church on Ruby Road" trailer teases sonic device.

Loaded with guest stars, the new series promises exciting cast additions.

Could we be getting the official unveiling of the Fifteenth Doctor's (Ncuti Gatwa) sonic screwdriver on Sunday? This weekend, BBC Studios & Back Market have an interactive sculpture installation on London's South Bank to celebrate the 60th anniversary of BBC's Doctor Who. On Sunday, they're advertising that attendees will be able to check out Fifteenth's sonic screwdriver – most likely the one we briefly saw during the trailer for the Christmas Special, "The Church on Ruby Road." If that's officially Fifteenth's sonic screwdriver, then we're already liking what we're seeing:

Joining Gatwa & Millie Gibson (Ruby Sunday) for showrunner Russell T. Davies's special are Davina McCall (playing herself), Michelle Greenidge (Ruby's mum Carla), Angela Wynter (Ruby's grandmother Cherry), and Anita Dobson as Mrs. Flood. Here's a look at the Christmas Special trailer, with a quick look at the very interesting-looking sonic screwdriver for Gatwa's Fifteenth Doctor:

Doctor Who: Looking Ahead to Series 14/Series 1 & Series 15/Series 2

Along with Jemma Redgrave (Kate Lethbridge-Stewart), Aneurin Barnard (Roger ap Gwilliam), and Jack Forsyth-Noble (Will), Doctor Who Magazine #589 also confirmed that Bhav Joshi (Wedding Season), Eilidh Loan (Traces), Pete MacHale (Gangs of London), Miles Yekinni (Slow Horses), and Hemi Yeroham (Mamma Mia!) have joined the cast for the new series. In addition, Jinkx Monsoon (RuPaul's Drag Race) was also confirmed to have joined the cast – followed by Jonathan Groff (Glee, Mindhunter) and Indira Varma (Obsession, Game of Thrones) – as The Duchess – in May 2023.

Bonnie Langford was confirmed to be returning as Melanie Bush in June 2023, along with Lenny Rush (Am I Being Unreasonable) as Morris. In early August 2023, we also learned that Gemma Arrowsmith (Gemma Arrowsmith Sketched Out) and Mary Malone (Vera, The Prince) had joined the Christmas Special – while Majid Mehdizadeh-Valoujerdy (Hollyoaks) and Billy Brayshaw (Still So Awkward) had joined the Series 14 cast. In November 2023, we also learned that Nicola Coughlan (Derry Girls, Bridgerton) was set to guest star in the 2024 Christmas Special. On the writing side, we learned late last month that Kate Herron (Loki, Sex Education) & Briony Redman (Pont Brec) had co-written the episode that Groff and Varma are starring in during the upcoming series.

And here's a look at Gold, Segun Akinola, and the BBC National Orchestra performing our upcoming Doctor's new theme – along with some words from RTD near the end:

Never going to get tired of listening to the Fifteenth Doctor's Theme 😍🧡 We're celebrating 60 years of #DoctorWho, featuring music from Murray Gold and Segun Akinola, all performed by the @BBCNOW orchestra in Cardiff's Hoddinott Hall 🎵 pic.twitter.com/o3UmOOkYjZ — Doctor Who (@bbcdoctorwho) October 13, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Here's a look back at a video showcasing Gold & Akinola's new take on the Doctor Who theme:

📢: THIS IS THE WORLD PREMIERE OF THE NEW DOCTOR WHO THEME TUNE!!! pic.twitter.com/UFs6xDOvx5 — Doctor Who (@bbcdoctorwho) October 12, 2023 Show Full Tweet

