Doctor Who Spinoff "Land/Sea" Hits BBC One, BBC iPlayer on Dec 7th

Doctor Who spinoff The War Between the Land and the Sea will simultaneously hit BBC One and BBC iPlayer at 8:30 pm on December 7th.

Though fans outside of the UK are going to have to wait until sometime in 2026, BBC viewers will still be getting some Doctor Who goodness this year for the holiday season. After learning last month that December would be the debut date for Doctor Who Showrunner Russell T. Davies' spinoff series, the BBC confirmed this morning that The War Between the Land and the Sea would be launching a double bill on Sunday, December 7th, beginning at 8:30 pm (simultaneously on BBC iPlayer and BBC One).

The five-part series follows Barclay (Russell Tovey), a low-level UNIT staff member whose ordinary life becomes a world of terror when an ancient species rises from the sea. Barclay becomes humanity's ambassador when the mysterious Salt (Gugu Mbatha-Raw) emerges from the Tank at a summit on the Thames. UNIT, led by Kate Lethbridge-Stewart (Jemma Redgrave), fights for control as humanity faces destruction. Here's a look at the new key art posters that were released alongside the date announcement teaser.

Alongside Tovey, Mbatha-Raw, and Redgrave, the series also stars Ruth Madeley as Shirley Bingham, Alexander Devrient as Colonel Christofer Ibrahim, and Colin McFarlane as General Austin Pierce. Other previously announced cast members include Adrian Lukis, Patrick Baladi, Francesca Corney, Mei Mac, Vincent Franklin, Waleed Hammad, Iestyn Arwel, Hannah Donaldson, Manpreet Bachu, and Ann Akinjirin.

"We're so proud to launch this show at the height of the schedules – and then all five episodes will combine to make a terrific box set to watch over the Christmas holidays!" Davies shared about the spinoff series. Stemming from Bad Wolf with BBC Studios, the series was created by Davies, who wrote the series alongside Executive Producer Pete McTighe. In addition, Joel Collins, Julie Gardner, and Jane Tranter executive-produce on behalf of Bad Wolf. Dylan Holmes Williams directs, with Lorne Balfe serving as the show's composer.

