Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, star wars

New Star Wars: The Black Series Grogu Coming Soon from Hasbro

Return to a galaxy far, far away with Hasbro as they debut a new spread of Star Wars action figures from around the Saga

Article Summary Hasbro unveils a new Star Wars: The Black Series Grogu figure inspired by The Mandalorian & Grogu movie.

The tiny 6-inch scale release stands about an inch tall and captures Grogu with updated detail and charm.

Star Wars fans get three accessories with Grogu: a walking stick, cookie canister, and fish from his journey.

The Black Series Grogu skips preorders and is expected to arrive at Walmart and Target in Summer 2026.

Hasbro is continuing to expand its 6" Star Wars: The Black Series lineup with even more characters arriving from across the galaxy. With excitement building for The Mandalorian & Grogu, fans can now bring home the galaxy's favorite little foundling with a brand-new Grogu figure inspired by his appearance in Star Wars: The Mandalorian & Grogu. Despite standing at only about an inch tall in the 6" scale line, Hasbro has packed this release with charming detail and accessories that perfectly capture Grogu's adventurous spirit from the new film.

Included with this new single, The Black Series Grogu release is a walking stick, a canister of cookies, and a fish accessory. These are all important to his journey, and a few new characters would greatly enhance this figure if Hasbro could create him. Similar to the original Grogu TBS figure, this Foundling will come in a bite-sized box and, oddly enough, will not be offered for pre-order. Hasbro has stated that fans will soon be able to see this new The Mandalorian & Grogu figure on shelves at Walmart and Target. Happy Hunting!

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES GROGU

"(HASBRO | Ages 4 & up | Available Summer 2026 at participating retailers). The Mandalorian and his young apprentice, Grogu, embark on a thrilling adventure as they travel the galaxy. STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES includes 6-inch action figures, vehicles, and roleplay items from the 40-plus-year legacy of the STAR WARS galaxy, letting fans create galactic scenes with a faithfulness to STAR WARS comic books, movies, series, and more."

"This STAR WARS Hasbro action figure is detailed to look like Grogu from THE MANDALORIAN AND GROGU. The Grogu action figure is about an inch tall within a 6-inch scale and comes with a walking stick, canister of cookies, and fish accessories. Display your fandom on your shelf with window box packaging."

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