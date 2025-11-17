Posted in: BBC, Current News, Disney+, TV | Tagged: doctor who

Doctor Who Spinoff Proves The Whoniverse Can Deliver a "Punch": RTD

Doctor Who showrunner Russell T. Davies explains what he's hoping to prove with the spinoff series, The War Between the Land and the Sea.

Article Summary Doctor Who spinoff The War Between the Land and the Sea aims to reveal new depths of the Whoniverse.

Showrunner Russell T. Davies promises a series with serious relevance and contemporary punch.

The show tackles issues like water company profiteering and environmental challenges head-on.

The five-part series will premiere soon in the UK, with a global Disney+ release set for 2026.

With less than a month to go until the BBC and Doctor Who showrunner Russell T. Davies's The War Between the Land and the Sea hits screens in the UK (and on Disney+ outside of the UK sometime in 2026), Davies is making it clear that the spinoff is looking to show a different side to the "Who-niverse" than fans may be used to. "I wanted to show the BBC what this universe is capable of, and the potential that it has, and the punch that it can deliver," Davies shared with Empire, noting that the series tackles issues that are more relevant than ever. "It's very 2025 in its bones. We even deal with the water companies and their profiteering bosses laughing in our faces. In a series about the water you have to!" he added.

The five-part series follows Barclay (Russell Tovey), a low-level UNIT staff member whose ordinary life becomes a world of terror when an ancient species rises from the sea. Barclay becomes humanity's ambassador when the mysterious Salt (Gugu Mbatha-Raw) emerges from the Tank at a summit on the Thames. UNIT, led by Kate Lethbridge-Stewart (Jemma Redgrave), fights for control as humanity faces destruction.

Alongside Tovey, Mbatha-Raw, and Redgrave, the series also stars Ruth Madeley as Shirley Bingham, Alexander Devrient as Colonel Christofer Ibrahim, and Colin McFarlane as General Austin Pierce. Other previously announced cast members include Adrian Lukis, Patrick Baladi, Francesca Corney, Mei Mac, Vincent Franklin, Waleed Hammad, Iestyn Arwel, Hannah Donaldson, Manpreet Bachu, and Ann Akinjirin.

Stemming from Bad Wolf with BBC Studios, the Doctor Who spinoff was created by Davies, who wrote the series alongside Executive Producer Pete McTighe. In addition, Joel Collins, Julie Gardner, and Jane Tranter executive-produce on behalf of Bad Wolf. Dylan Holmes Williams directs, with Lorne Balfe serving as the show's composer.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!