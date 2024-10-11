Posted in: BBC, Disney+, TV | Tagged: doctor who, Ncuti Gatwa

Doctor Who Star Ncuti Gatwa Confirms Season 3 Filming in 2025

During a visit to The Graham Norton Show airing later today, Doctor Who star Ncuti Gatwa shared that they're set to film Season 3 in 2025.

During an interview with SFX Magazine at the end of August, Doctor Who Showrunner Russell T. Davies had this to share about the future of the Ncuti Gatwa (Fifteenth Doctor), Millie Gibson (Ruby Sunday), and Varada Sethu (Belinda Chandra)-starring series. "It's an industry decision; it's like any business – these things take time. I think the decision will come after the transmission of season two. That's what we're expecting, that's what we've always been heading towards." Davies' comment was in response to rumblings on social media during the weeks prior, speculating that somehow Disney wasn't happy with its deal with the BBC and Bad Wolf. Flashing ahead a little more than a month, it appears we now have an answer about Season 3/Season 16. While it might now be an official confirmation, it comes from a pretty reliable source – Gatwa.

During a visit to The Graham Norton Show (set to hit screens later today and first reported by RadioTimes.com), Gatwa revealed that the team begins filming Season 3/Season 16 will commence in 2025. Joining Zoe Saldaña and Selena Gomez (Emilia Pérez), Miranda Hart (I Haven't Been Entirely Honest with You), Kevin Kline (Disclaimer), and Rag 'n' Bone Man in support of his run in the National Theatre's production of The Importance of Being Earnest, Gatwa had this to share when asked for a Doctor Who update: "It is all going well. We did the second series this year, the Christmas special is coming up, and we are filming a third series next year."

Doctor Who: Want Your Own Private Christmas Special Screening?

Before the second season of Doctor Who hits our screens in 2025, fans have something very special awaiting them this holiday season. Namely, the Nicola Coughlan (Derry Girls, Bridgerton)-starring, Steven Moffat-written, and Alex Pillai-directed Christmas Special "Joy to the World." Now, imagine you had the opportunity to host an exclusive screening of the special at your local theater – and your friends and family were invited. If you're a UK or US resident, you might just get your chance. As part of the "Friendship Is Universal" campaign, you could win a chance to host that special event – just make sure to head on over to the website for more intel and to submit your details by October 13, 2024, at 23:59 pm (BST).

