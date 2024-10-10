Posted in: BBC, Disney+, TV | Tagged: doctor who, the war between the land and the sea

Doctor Who: The War Between the Land and the Sea Spinoff Cast Grows

Doctor Who spinoff The War Between the Land and the Sea welcomes Adrian Lukis, Patrick Baladi, Vincent Franklin, Francesca Corney & Mei Mac.

When we last checked in with the spinoff of Showrunner Russell T. Davies' Ncuti Gatwa (Fifteenth Doctor) and Millie Gibson (Ruby Sunday)-starring Doctor Who, it was back in August, and Davies was checking in from the table read for BBC and Disney Branded Television's The War Between the Land and the Sea. Thanks to producer Phil Collinson and the latest edition of Doctor Who Magazine, we have some casting news to pass along. "Andy Pryor Casting have been working their magic again, and it's a great delight to welcome such fine and distinguished actors on set," Collinson shared before revealing who else was on tap for "The WHOniverse" series – Adrian Lukis (The Bill), Patrick Baladi (Line of Duty), Vincent Franklin (Gentleman Jack), Francesca Corney (The Buccaneers), and Mei Mac (Call the Midwife).

When a fearsome and ancient species emerges from the ocean, dramatically revealing themselves to humanity, an international crisis is triggered. With the entire population at risk, UNIT steps into action as the land and sea wage war. Created and executive-produced by Davies – who is co-writing with Pete McTighe (A Discovery of Witches, The Pact, Doctor Who) – the five-part series stars Russell Tovey (Feud, American Horror Story: NYC) and Gugu Mbatha-Raw (Surface, Loki). In addition, we're going to see some very familiar UNIT faces – with Jemma Redgrave reprising her role as Kate Lethbridge-Stewart, Alexander Devrient returning as Colonel Ibrahim, and Ruth Madeley returning as Shirley Ann Bingham. Directed by Dylan Holmes-Williams ("73 Yards," "Dot and Bubble"), here's a look back at Davies checking in from the official table read of all five episodes:

"I'm so lucky to work with such a magnificent cast. And this is a huge, muscular, thrilling drama which will shake The Whoniverse to its foundations. When the Doctor's not in town, the whole of humanity is in trouble," Davies shared when the news was officially announced. Lindsay Salt, Director of Drama, BBC, added, "'The War Between the Land and the Sea' is another utterly unique and gripping drama from Russell T Davies, and we're delighted to welcome the show to the Whoniverse! Featuring a stellar cast, with Russell Tovey and Gugu Mbatha-Raw taking on leading roles, this brand new epic mini-series will leave audiences on the edge of their seats as they watch UNIT take on one of their biggest battles to save humanity."

