Doctor Who: Unleashed Covers Season 2 Ep. 2 "Lux" (and There's a Lot)

This week's Doctor Who: Unleashed details how the second season's second episode, "Lux," melded old-school animation with live action.

Article Summary Explore the making of Doctor Who's season 2, episode 2, "Lux," on Unleashed.

"Lux" uniquely blends 1950s setting with classic animation and live action.

Unleashed is now globally accessible on BBC YouTube and Disney+.

Discover how behind-the-scenes shows inspire future TV and film careers.

This week's episode of Doctor Who: Unleashed is the one you definitely want to check out, since it's all about the making of season two's second episode, "Lux". Unleashed is a half-hour weekly behind-the-scenes making-of series that covers each episode of the season. The BTS show usually debuts in the UK on the BBC iPlayer after the premiere of the main Doctor Who episode every Saturday, but starting from today, Doctor Who: Unleashed will be available globally on the BBC's Official Doctor Who YouTube channel at the same time after the main show debuts globally on Disney+.

This week, Doctor Who: Unleashed host Steffan Powell travels back in time with the cast and crew to recreate the 1950s, where a Welsh seaside town turns into sunny Miami amid Storm Jocelyn's gales, and Powell tries his hand at making the sound effects for this gripping cinematic episode. Of all the episodes in season two, viewers have been most looking forward to "Lux" since it melds Old School cartoons with live action. The makers of the episode are particularly proud of this one because Mr. Ring-a-Ding is not CGI but animated by hand by a studio in the UK. This is at a time when animation studios are better than ever but under threat from underfunding and closure.

Doctor Who and Behind-the-Scenes Shows Create People Who Work in Film and Television

For decades, behind-the-scenes reports and overviews have created jobs for people. Kids who read about them in Doctor Who Magazine and then began to watch these shows learn about how television shows and feature films are made, and many have been inspired to enter the industry and work in it as either actors or those behind the camera. The series and the people behind it have been more transparent than most other shows about how they make the series. It's part of the BBC's brief to entertain and inform, and there are economic consequences – it has created jobs and people who want to do them. This episode might make some kids want to become animators.

