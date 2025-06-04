Posted in: BBC, Disney+, TV | Tagged: doctor who

Doctor Who: Varada Sethu Thanks "My Beloved Doctor" Gatwa & Others

In a touching post, Doctor Who star Varada Sethu had kind words for "my beloved Doctor" Ncuti Gatwa, Millie Gibson, the fans, and others.

We all know the biggest question stemming from the second season finale of Showrunner Russell T. Davies's Ncuti Gatwa (The Fifteenth Doctor) and Varada Sethu (Belinda)-starring Doctor Who, "The Reality War"? No, it's not how Billie Piper could be The Sixteenth Doctor. No, it's not even how past production timelines and previous public comments don't appear to square up in terms of two seasons being the plan from the start regarding Gatwa's departure. The biggest question? What's next? While a whole lot of fans await word on what the future might hold, if Disney or another co-producer will be a part of it, and when all of this could happen, we're getting a chance to hear from Sethu about her time on the series and the end of her run.

"Wow wow wow wow wow. I'm sooo late to the party (as always), but needed to take a few days to process this show, this finale and everything & everyone it has brought into my life, what it all means," Sethu began her Instagram post, which included a selection of images from her time on the BBC and Disney+ series. From there, she offers a rundown of thanks, including this heartfelt note for Gatwa: "Thank you [Ncuti Gatwa] for being my partner in crime, my beloved Doctor. You are unending, pure magic, what a privilege it's been to bear witness to it. Mom & Dad forever❤️." Here's a look at Sethu's post from earlier today, followed by the complete text of the caption she included with the image gallery:

"Wow wow wow wow wow. I'm sooo late to the party (as always), but needed to take a few days to process this show, this finale and everything & everyone it has brought into my life, what it all means.

My heart has doubled in size.

I have felt so so full of gratitude and love, I still feel I haven't found the words to express it.

It has been a true gift to know a woman like Belinda, I will never forget our journey together.

Thank you @ncutigatwa for being my partner in crime, my beloved Doctor. You are unending, pure magic, what a privilege it's been to bear witness to it. Mom & Dad forever❤️

My sweet angel @milliegibbo, thank you for kindness, for always lifting me up, you have stolen everyone's hearts!! I cannot wait to see what life has in store for you.

My A-team @clariceiemakeup @michellevictoriamcgrath.co @catherine_allan for teaching me and showing me love & support like I've never known before.

Thank you to every beautiful soul involved in this madness❤️

And of course to the beautiful fans, thank you soooo much for embracing Belinda, for all the kind words, all the joy!

I think I finally understand what you meant @russelltdavies63 when you said my life would never be the same. I feel transformed.

Thank you thank you thank you.🙏🏾💫

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!