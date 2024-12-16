Posted in: BBC, Disney+, TV | Tagged: doctor who, Ncuti Gatwa

Doctor Who: #WhoSpy Drops "Joy to the World" Christmas Special Clues

#WhoSpy has released some interesting images/clues for BBC and Disney+'s Doctor Who Christmas Special, "Joy to the World" - here's a look!

With only a little more than a week to go until Showrunner Russell T. Davies' Ncuti Gatwa (Fifteenth Doctor) and Nicola Coughlan-starring, Steven Moffat-written Doctor Who Christmas Special, "Joy to the World" hits Disney+, BBC One, and BBC iPlayer screens, we've been treated to trailers, teasers, image galleries, behind-the-scenes perspectives, and more. But it's been a while since we checked in on what #WhoSpy had to share on the long-running show's Instagram "subwave network." Well, it would appear that the clue-dropping service has been quite busy as of late – as you're about to see from the images that it's dropped. The specific choices made regarding what's being highlighted have our dumpster fires of random speculation raging – especially that first one: "The Time Hotel: Christmas Everywhere All at Once" (though that one of what appears to be an old door doesn't exactly look too inviting, either).

Doctor Who Christmas Special: "Joy to the World" (Official Overview)

Along with Gatwa and Coughlan, the special also stars Steph de Whalley as Anita, Jonathan Aris as Melnak, Joel Fry as Trev, Peter Benedict as Basil, Julia Watson as Hilda, and Niamh Marie Smith as Sylvia. Produced by Bad Wolf with BBC Studios for the BBC and Disney Branded Television and set to hit Disney+, BBC One, and BBC iPlayer on Christmas Day, here's a look at the overview released in the BBC's holiday rundown:

Ham and cheese toastie and a pumpkin latte? The Doctor, played by Ncuti Gatwa, returns this Christmas for a time-hopping trip through the history of Earth.

The episode introduces Joy, starring Nicola Coughlan (Bridgerton, Derry Girls), who checks into a London hotel in 2024, only to discover that her quiet stay is anything but ordinary. When Joy opens a secret doorway to the Time Hotel, she discovers danger, dinosaurs and the Doctor. But a deadly plan is unfolding across the Earth, just in time for Christmas.

Where has the Doctor been? What is going on in Joy's hotel room? An old enemy of the Doctor's is lurking in the wings, and all of human history hangs in the balance. Can the Doctor save Christmas – everywhere, all at once?

