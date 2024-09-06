Posted in: BBC, Doctor Who, TV | Tagged: doctor who, steven moffat

Doctor Who Writer Steven Moffat on Fans Seeing Him as "Omni-Bigot"

When asked about being "canceled," Steven Moffat shared how it felt getting hate from Doctor Who fans during his run on the show.

With Nicola Coughlan (Derry Girls, Bridgerton)-starring, Steven Moffat-written, and Alex Pillai-directed Christmas Special "Joy to the World" serving as this year's Christmas Special for Showrunner Russell T. Davies' Ncuti Gatwa (Fifteenth Doctor) and Millie Gibson (Ruby Sunday)-starring Doctor Who, we get to gave Moffat back in the middle of "The WHO-niverse" for a little while longer. So when Moffat discussed his time heading the long-running series during a wide-ranging "Visionaries" interview session at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival, how could we not be interested in what he had to share? Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter's European bureau chief Scott Roxborough, the topic of Moffat's latest show, Douglas Is Cancelled, was brought up – with Moffat asked if he ever found himself "canceled."

"The level of hate you get could down three passenger jets. I mean, seriously, it doesn't stop. I was vilified endlessly. I was a homophobe, misandrist, and a misanthrope, and a sexist and misogynist and a racist. I was against so many people I could only be described as an omni-bigot, which I would suggest means I'm treating everybody equally," Moffat shared about his time leading Doctor Who and the reactions he received from the fans. Jokingly, Moffat added that anyone who takes on the role of showrunner on the BBC and Disney+ series is taking on the role of "chief Satan of the nation."

"Yes, okay, fair enough – apologies to everyone I've very slightly misled – I am, in fact, writing an episode of the series of 'Doctor Who.' Exactly like I said I never would. What can I tell you? There was begging, there was pleading, but finally, Russell agreed to let me have another go – so long as I got out of his garden. Working with old friends and a brand new Doctor, I couldn't be happier. Sorry, I was a bit reticent on the subject for so long. It was all part of an elaborate plan that would have delighted millions, but at the last minute, I forgot what it was," Moffat shared back in March when it was announced that he had returned to pen "BOOM" for the first season.

