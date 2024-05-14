Posted in: NBC, TV | Tagged: Domhnall Gleeson, if movie, Sabrina Impacciatore, steve carell, the office, The Office Reboot

The Office Star Steve Carell: No Spinoff Return But "Will Be Watching"

Steve Carell (IF) officially shuts the door on any chances that he'll return as Michael Scott for the Daniels & Koman's The Office spinoff.

You can officially shut the door on a Steve Carell return to The Office universe as Greg Daniels and Michael Koman set their sights away from the Dunder Mifflin with the new mockumentary set at a newspaper company. Daniels adapted the original BBC series created by Stephen Merchant and Ricky Gervais for NBC in 2005, where it ran for nine seasons – with Carell appearing in 142 of the 188 episodes. The star left the series as a regular before making a cameo in the 2015 series finale. While promoting his latest film, IF, at its premiere, Carell appeared to have put away any doubt as details of the spinoff became more detailed.

The Office Star Steve Carell Wishes New Cast Well, Remains a Fan

"I will be watching, but I will not be showing up," Carell told The Hollywood Reporter. Pressed further, "That's totally off the cards. It's just a new thing, and there's really no reason for my character [Michael Scott] to show up in something like that, but I'm excited about it. It sounds like a great conceit. I love the idea. I guess it's set in a failing newspaper company and I worked with Domhnall Gleeson, who is one of the leads, and I did 'The Patient' with him. He's an excellent actor and a super nice guy, so I think it will be great."

IF reunites Carell with his The Office co-star John Krasinski, who also directed the film. They don't physically reunite on screen as they both voice characters – Blue and Marshmallow, respectively. Krasinski also plays Bea's (Cailey Fleming) Dad, a live-action character. Joining the Alice & Jack star on the latest incarnation of The Office is Sabrina Impacciatore (The White Lotus) as the two lead an ensemble cast as the duo try to save "a dying historic Midwestern newspaper and the publisher trying to revive it with volunteer reporters."

The series, like its predecessor, will be produced by Universal Television. "It's been more than ten years since the final episode of The Office aired on NBC, and the acclaimed comedy series continues to gain popularity and build new generations of fans on Peacock," said Lisa Katz, President, NBCUniversal Entertainment, "In partnership with Universal Television and led by the creative team of Greg Daniels and Michael Koman, this new series set in the universe of Dunder Mifflin introduces a new cast of characters in a fresh setting ripe for comedic storytelling: a daily newspaper." Joining Daniels and Koman to executive produce are Gervais, Merchant, Howard Klein, Ben Silverman, and Banijay Americas (formerly Reveille).

